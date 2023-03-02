Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adani-Hindenburg Report: SC gives SEBI 2 months to probe charges, sets up panel that includes Nandan Nilakeni

    The expert committee comprising OP Bhat, retired Justice JP Devdatt, Nandan Nilakeni, KV Kamath and Somasekharan Sundaresan to review the regulatory framework. 

    Adani Hindenburg Report SC gives SEBI 2 months to probe charges, sets up panel that includes Nandan Nilakeni
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday gave market regulator SEBI 2 months to investigate the allegations made in the Hindenburg Research report against the Adani group of companies.

    The Apex court set up an expert committee comprising OP Bhat, retired Justice JP Devdatt, Nandan Nilakeni, KV Kamath and Somasekharan Sundaresan to review the regulatory framework. 

    Also Read: The Cost of L'affaire Adani on India's Airport Sector

    The Hindenberg Research report levelled serious allegations against the Adani Group, which resulted in its stocks taking a major hit at the stock market and the personal wealth of billionaire Gautam Adani dipping sharply. 

    The committee will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice AM Sapre.

    The expert committee has been directed to submit its report in a sealed cover to the court within two months. SEBI, on its part, will examine whether there was any manipulation of stock prices, as claimed by the Hindenberg Research report. The Apex court bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and PS Narasimha made it clear that the setting up of the expert panel will in no way undermine the independence of the SEBI or its investigation.

    The petitioners, among other aspects related to the Hindenberg Research, questioned the intent behind banking giant State Bank of India and insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation's decision to invest in Adani Group's shares at allegedly inflated prices. 

    Also Read: L'affaire Hindenburg: Adani Group needs a course correction

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Potential 10X Cryptocurrencies In The Next Bull Run-vpn

    Potential 10X Cryptocurrencies In The Next Bull Run

    Five NFT Projects To Make Your Crypto Portfolio Thrive-vpn

    Five NFT Projects To Make Your Crypto Portfolio Thrive

    Domestic LPG cylinders price hiked by Rs 50 from today Check out new rates gcw

    Domestic LPG cylinders price hiked by Rs 50 from today; Check out new rates

    2023 is The Year of Presales With Fast Success of Dogetti, FightOut and RobotEra

    2023 is The Year of Presales With Fast Success of Dogetti, FightOut and RobotEra

    Bhima boy missing, admirers to help find lost mascot

    Bhima boy missing, admirers to help find lost mascot

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: It is the greatest bit of rubbish - Ian Chappell on players, administrators influencing pitch preparations-ayh

    'It is the greatest bit of rubbish' - Ian Chappell on players, administrators influencing pitch preparations

    Adani Hindenburg row: Supreme Court constitutes expert panel, directs SEBI for probe AJR

    Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court constitutes expert panel, directs SEBI for probe

    When is Holika Dahan? Know date, muhurat time, significance and all you need to know RBA

    When is Holika Dahan? Know date, muhurat time, significance and all you need to know

    Tripura Election 2023 Counting of Votes leads results live updates BJP Congress Tipra Motha Party gcw

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP emerges as single largest party

    Sagardighi bypoll counting of votes live updates leads and results winner Trinamool Congress

    Sagardighi Bypoll Result: Congress party's Byron Biswas set to dethrone Trinamool Congress

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon