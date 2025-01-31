'She is a stamp, just has to read love letter': Pappu Yadav's controversial remark on President Murmu (WATCH)

Independent MP and Congress supporter Pappu Yadav has made an objectionable statement against President Droupadi Murmu and her speech by calling her a "stamp" and stating that she just read a "love letter".

'She is a stamp, just has to read love letter': Pappu Yadav's controversial remark on President Murmu (WATCH)
Author
Shweta Kumari
ANI | First Published Jan 31, 2025, 3:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

Independent MP and Congress supporter Pappu Yadav has made an objectionable statement against President Droupadi Murmu and her speech by calling her a "stamp" and stating that she just read a "love letter". "The President is like a stamp. She just has to read a love letter..." Pappu Yadav said.

Yadav further attacked BJP and accused them of lying to the people who had voted for them.


"Let's start with the economy, demonetisation, black money, Rs 15 lakh, 2 crore jobs, Ayushmann, Jan Dhan Yojana, MSPs, Manipur, Agniveer, reservation, caste census... They (BJP) always lie and try to divert people. Mahakumbh is happening in 12 years but they said it is happening after 144 years. they don't talk about common men, economy..." he told news agency ANI.

Earlier today, President Murmu jointly addressed both Houses of the Parliament, commencing the Budget session 2025-26. President Droupadi Murmu in her address stated that with the efforts of the government, India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world.

The President said that the government's mantra is "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".

President Droupadi Murmu was addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, marking the beginning of this year's Budget Session.

Murmu, after arriving in the parliament in a horse-drawn buggy, started her address, followed by the national anthem.

"Two months ago, we celebrated the 75 years of adopting our constitution and a few days ago, we completed our journey of 75 years... On behalf of all Indians, I bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all others in the Constitution Committee," President Murmu said.

Following the President's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

The document may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual budget for 2025-26, to be presented on Saturday.

The budget will be presented on February 1. On budget day, the Finance Minister will present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Notably, the budget session of parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. 

