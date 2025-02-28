'Born a Hindu, will die a Hindu...' DK Shivakumar defends visit to Sadhguru’s ashram and Maha Kumbh

Bengaluru: The Congress party may be heading toward a fresh crisis in yet another state under its rule. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s participation in religious events, including a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh and a visit to Sadhguru’s ashram for Mahashivratri celebrations, has sparked controversy within the party. His presence at the ashram, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also in attendance, has particularly drawn criticism from some Congress leaders.

The internal discord escalated when a senior party leader invoked Rahul Gandhi’s name while questioning Shivakumar’s actions. Reacting sharply to the backlash, Shivakumar defended his spiritual engagements, highlighting a growing rift within the Karnataka Congress.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary PV Mohan targeted Shivakumar's Coimbatore visit and wrote, "Thanking for an invitation from someone who mocks RG (Rahul Gandhi), the hope of the nation & aligns with RSS's narratives, while serving as a president of a secular party, it misleads party workers. It is conviction rather than compromise (that) ensures the party's growth. Otherwise, it damages the core."

Addressing the criticism, he asserted his faith, stating, "I am a Hindu. I was born a Hindu and will die a Hindu, but I respect all religions." He also questioned whether Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should change his name, highlighting its connection to Lord Shiva.

Shivakumar explained that Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev personally invited him to the Mahashivratri celebrations in Coimbatore, emphasizing that the spiritual leader hails from Mysuru and is widely respected despite having critics.

Praising the Maha Kumbh arrangements made by the Yogi Adityanath government, he described his experience as "very good" and acknowledged the massive effort required to organize the event. "There might be minor issues, like train delays, but I don't believe in finding faults. Overall, it was highly satisfactory," he added.

Previously, when accused of aligning with the BJP, Shivakumar dismissed the claims as a political conspiracy against him, even invoking Sonia Gandhi in his defense to counter his critics within the party.

