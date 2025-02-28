Rocket Companies Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

The mortgage lender’s fourth-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.19 billion exceeded Wall Street’s estimated $1.15 billion.

Rocket Companies Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Rocket Companies (RKT) stock gained 6.6% in aftermarket trading on Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The financial technology firm reported adjusted net income of $0.04 per share, while analysts, on average, expected it to post earnings of $0.03 per share, according to FinChat data.

Its fourth-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.19 billion exceeded Wall Street’s estimated $1.15 billion.

The Detroit-based company posted a fourth-quarter net income of $649 million, or $0.23 per share, compared with a loss of $233 million, or $0.09 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The top mortgage lender said adjusted revenue in its direct-to-consumer segment jumped to $904 million from $675 million for the same period last year.

The company's sold loan volume in this segment spiked to $16.53 billion during the quarter, up from $10.36 billion last year.

Its partner network segment adjusted revenue rose $135 million from $110 million last year.

Rocket Companies said its servicing fee income rose to about $388 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $347.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company said Rocket Mortgage generated $23.6 billion in net rate lock volume, a 47% increase from last year. Rate lock denotes a fixed mortgage rate agreed between the lender and borrower.

While Federal Reserve rate cuts helped lower mortgage rates in September, they began to rise again towards the end of 2024 on inflation worries.

It also said that Rocket Mortgage net client retention rate was 97% for the year ended Dec. 31.

The company forecasted first-quarter adjusted revenue between $1.18 billion and $1.33 billion.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (85/100) territory from ‘bullish’(74/100) a day ago and hit the highest score in a year, while retail chatter moved higher in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

RKT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:32 p.m. ET on Feb. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits RKT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:32 p.m. ET on Feb. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user hoped the stock would go back to $40 soon.

Over the past year, Rocket Companies shares have gained 10.4%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

Siyata Mobile Sinks As Retail Digests Merger With Core Gaming: Stock Loses Over Half Its Value Since Announcement

Siyata Mobile Sinks As Retail Digests Merger With Core Gaming: Stock Loses Over Half Its Value Since Announcement

Elastic Stock Jumps 15% After-Hours After Solid Q3 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Depressed

Elastic Stock Jumps 15% After-Hours After Solid Q3 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Depressed

Nvidia Gains Aftermarket As Analysts Hike Targets After Blowout Q4 On Surging Demand: Retail Ramps Up Long Bets

Nvidia Gains Aftermarket As Analysts Hike Targets After Blowout Q4 On Surging Demand: Retail Ramps Up Long Bets

Altimmune Retail Buzz Heats Up On MASH Progress, FDA Nod For New Trials: Stock Jumps After Q4 Print

Altimmune Retail Buzz Heats Up On MASH Progress, FDA Nod For New Trials: Stock Jumps After Q4 Print

Recent Stories

Sikandar Movie Cast Fees: Know Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna & more RBA

Sikandar Movie Cast Fees: Know Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna & more

Elon Musk to Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world RBA

Elon Musk to Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world

Shrek 5: Zendaya joins the swampy family as Shrek's daughter; details out RBA

'Shrek 5': Zendaya joins the swampy family as Shrek's daughter; details out

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

Siyata Mobile Sinks As Retail Digests Merger With Core Gaming: Stock Loses Over Half Its Value Since Announcement

Siyata Mobile Sinks As Retail Digests Merger With Core Gaming: Stock Loses Over Half Its Value Since Announcement

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon