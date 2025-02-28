Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara likely to debut in March 2025 | Check expected price, features and more

The future belongs to electric vehicles. That's why all automobile companies are going electric. As part of that, Maruti Suzuki's first electric car, the E-Vitara, is set to launch in March 2025. It will be available in 10 colors in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants. For safety, it has an ADAS suite and many other features. What about its price and other details?

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 9:59 AM IST

Coming in March

Leading vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India is set to launch its first electric car, the E-Vitara, in March 2025. New information is available about the colors and safety features of this electric SUV. It will reach sales centers before its release.

budget 2025
article_image2

Around Rs. 18 Lakhs

Estimated Price

Regarding the prices of the Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara, the Sigma (49kWh) ex-showroom price could be around Rs. 18 lakhs. The Delta (49kWh) is expected to be around Rs. 19.50 lakhs. The price and other official information about the Vitara electric car will be released soon.

Also Read | 2025 Kinetic Green E Luna coming soon? Check features, battery, range and price

article_image3

Safe Electric Car

Expected Features

It includes LED headlights, daytime running lights, tail-lights, 18-inch wheels, active air vents in the grille, a panoramic sunroof, and multi-color interior ambient lighting.

article_image4

Maruti's First Electric Car

Safety

The Maruti E-Vitara's safety features include a Level 2 ADAS suite with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. In addition, there are 7 airbags for pedestrians.

Also Read | Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

article_image5

Design

Maruti Suzuki offers the E-Vitara with 10 exterior color options, including 6 mono-tone and 4 dual-tone colors. Colors include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, and Arctic White.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kia Syros crosses 20000 bookings in India Most popular variants and colors revealed gcw

Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more gcw

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs? gcw

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

India auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report AJR

India's auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report

Recent Stories

Sikandar Movie Cast Fees: Know Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna & more RBA

Sikandar Movie Cast Fees: Know Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna & more

Elon Musk to Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world RBA

Elon Musk to Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world

Shrek 5: Zendaya joins the swampy family as Shrek's daughter; details out RBA

'Shrek 5': Zendaya joins the swampy family as Shrek's daughter; details out

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

Siyata Mobile Sinks As Retail Digests Merger With Core Gaming: Stock Loses Over Half Its Value Since Announcement

Siyata Mobile Sinks As Retail Digests Merger With Core Gaming: Stock Loses Over Half Its Value Since Announcement

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon