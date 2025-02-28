Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara likely to debut in March 2025 | Check expected price, features and more

The future belongs to electric vehicles. That's why all automobile companies are going electric. As part of that, Maruti Suzuki's first electric car, the E-Vitara, is set to launch in March 2025. It will be available in 10 colors in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants. For safety, it has an ADAS suite and many other features. What about its price and other details?

Coming in March

Leading vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India is set to launch its first electric car, the E-Vitara, in March 2025. New information is available about the colors and safety features of this electric SUV. It will reach sales centers before its release.

Around Rs. 18 Lakhs

Estimated Price Regarding the prices of the Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara, the Sigma (49kWh) ex-showroom price could be around Rs. 18 lakhs. The Delta (49kWh) is expected to be around Rs. 19.50 lakhs. The price and other official information about the Vitara electric car will be released soon.

Safe Electric Car

Expected Features It includes LED headlights, daytime running lights, tail-lights, 18-inch wheels, active air vents in the grille, a panoramic sunroof, and multi-color interior ambient lighting.

Maruti's First Electric Car

Safety The Maruti E-Vitara's safety features include a Level 2 ADAS suite with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. In addition, there are 7 airbags for pedestrians.

Design Maruti Suzuki offers the E-Vitara with 10 exterior color options, including 6 mono-tone and 4 dual-tone colors. Colors include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, and Arctic White.

