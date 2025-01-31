'Poor lady...could hardly speak': Sonia Gandhi's remarks on President Murmu's speech sparks row (WATCH)

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Joint session of the Parliament on Friday stoked a controversy. She said that the President "could hardly speak, poor thing."

"The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi told reporters.

President Murmu's address kickstarted the Budget Session. Emphasising that the government is working on all-round development, President Murmu said that the country has only one aim which is to become a Vikshit Bharat (developed India) and the government is working with a "saturation approach" so nobody is left in the journey.

Murmu said, "My government is working with the Saturation Approach, so nobody is left in the journey of Vikshit Bharat... We have only one aim to become Viksit Bharat."

As the Made in India defence product goes global, the President lauded the government for taking steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

"The country has taken several historic steps to protect the country's borders and ensure internal security.... The govt has also taken steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector. From Make in India, we have moved to make for the world..." she said.

After the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla link railway project, President Murmu said that now India will be connected by railway line from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

"The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed and now the country will be connected by railway line from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. India's metro rail network has now crossed the 1000-kilometre milestone. India has the world's third-largest metro network," the President stated.

Highlighting the government's effort towards the development of the north-east states, the President said, "To enable the entire country to see the potential of the eight states of the North East, the first Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav was organised."

"To ensure health services to all citizens, 1.75 lakh 'Arogya Mandir have been established in the country. Looking at the rising number of cancer patients, custom duty on many cancer medicines has been waived off," President Murmu said while highlighting the government's step towards enhancing the health services in the nation.

As the technological challenges prevails in the world, she asserted, "My Government is continuously working towards ensuring efficiency in cyber security. Digital fraud, cybercrime and DeepFake are serious challenges to social, financial and national security. India has gained Tier 1 status in Global Cyber Security index... In the last decade, India gained several milestones in infrastructure."

The President hailed the Finance Ministry efforts to encourage businesses, stating, "Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs and e-commerce export hubs are encouraging business in all sectors in the country."

The President also mentioned the success of India's UPI (Unified Payment Interface) transactions system.

