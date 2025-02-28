Bengaluru techie arrested for showing middle finger to woman in traffic, released on bail

A 30-year-old Bengaluru techie, Harsha HB, was arrested for showing his middle finger to a woman during a road rage incident. She recorded the act and shared it online, prompting police action. He was arrested on Thursday but later released on station bail.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 10:04 AM IST

A 30-year-old tech professional was arrested after a woman accused him of making an obscene gesture during a road rage incident. The accused, Harsha HB, a resident of Attiguppe, works for a private software firm in Manyata Tech Park.  

The incident took place on Wednesday when the woman was driving on Chickpet Main Road and later near Gopalan Mall. She reported that a car behind her kept honking repeatedly, seemingly asking her to move aside. However, due to heavy traffic, she couldn’t make way.

As per her complaint, the driver of the car, later identified as Harsha, overtook her from the left, used abusive language, and, when she tried to question him, showed her the middle finger before speeding away. She also mentioned that there were two women in his car at the time.  

The woman managed to record the act on video and shared it on X (formerly Twitter). In response, the Chamarajpet police urged her to file a formal complaint, reported TOI.

Following the complaint, police arrested Harsha on Thursday. However, he was later released on station bail.  

“We have arrested the accused and will be recording statements from both sides to understand what triggered the incident. Until then, we cannot make further comments,” a police source said.

