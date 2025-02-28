Kerala: Three including woman, two children found dead on railway tracks near Ettumanoor; probe underway

Three bodies, including two young girls and a woman, were found on railway tracks near Ettumanoor. Believed to have been hit by the Kottayam-Nilambur Express, their identities remain unknown.

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 8:14 AM IST

Kottayam: Three bodies, including those of two young girls and a woman, were discovered on the railway tracks near Ettumanoor on Friday (Feb 28). The identities of the deceased have not yet been established.

According to reports, they were hit by the Kottayam-Nilambur Express train in the early hours of the morning. The incident occurred around 5:20 AM when the train reached the location. The loco pilot informed railway authorities that the three individuals jumped in front of the moving train.

The impact of the collision left the bodies severely mutilated. A pair of footwear, believed to belong to the woman and one of the children, was found on the tracks. The deceased children are estimated to be around 10 and 15 years old. The woman's body is in an unrecognizable state, making identification challenging.

Authorities suspect the victims may be a mother and her children. The bodies have been shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

