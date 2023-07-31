Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Self-respect when stepping down...' Kerala Police DGP Tomin J Thachankary retires

    Tomin J Thachankary was appointed to KFC as its CMD after being promoted to DGP. Later, he was appointed DGP of Investigation at the Human Rights Commission.

    'Self-respect when stepping down...' Kerala Police DGP Tomin J Thachankary retires
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: DGP Tomin J Thachankary retired from service today (July 31). He is the DGP of Investigation at the Human Rights Commission. A 1987 batch IPS officer, Thachankary began his service as an ASP in Alappuzha and served as SP in Kozhikode Rural, Idukki, Ernakulam Rural, Kannur and Palakkad. 

    Thachankary sang a song at the farewell parade by the police personnel at the SAP camp ground. The lines that he rendered were," I am changing this costume now.. Self-respect when stepping down..Events go down memory lanes...".

    The retired DGP said that Karna in Mahabharata is his favourite character as he did not fall into temptations despite being humiliated several times. Thachankary was in the headline last year when Vigilance sought a probe against him in connection with a bribery case. Though Vigilance gave a clean chit, the Special Vigilance Court directed to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

    "The character that impressed me the most was Karna in Mahabharata. Though he suffered humiliation and rejections from great warriors he did not falter and followed the path of his own truths. It is an immortal story."

    In addition, Thachankary served as the IG for the Police Headquarters, Kannur Range, and the State Crime Records Bureau. He took up the role of MD of Kerala Marketfed, Consumerfed, and Kerala Books and Publications Society while serving as IG. Additionally, he served as the Transport Commissioner and Protection of Civil Rights IG. His initial assignment as an ADGP was in Coastal Security. He served as ADGP for the Crime Branch, the Armed Police Battalion, the State Crime Records Bureau, the Coastal Police, and Police Headquarters. 

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
    Modi govt's proposed amendment will enable tracking of an Indian citizen from birth to death

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-729 31 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Bizarre! Football taken into custody after it hits Kerala Police jeep

    Manipur sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

    Weather update: Red alert in Mumbai, Central team to visit Telangana to assess flood damage

    Good news for Prabhas, Anushka Shetty's fans; Baahubali couple to do movie together? Read this

    Modi govt's proposed amendment will enable tracking of an Indian citizen from birth to death

    Reliance JioBook (2023) to launch today, to be cheaper than Apple iPhone; Check expected specs, other details

    Kapil Dev criticises BCCI and top Indian stars over commitment issues

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-729 31 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

