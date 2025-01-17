SoFi Stock Rises After $525M Personal Loan Securitization Agreement With PGIM Fixed Income: Retail Stays Optimistic

The latest transaction builds on the $3.9 billion in personal loan collateral SoFi sold or securitized to date through the end of the third quarter of 2024.

SoFi Stock Rises After $525M Personal Loan Securitization Agreement With PGIM Fixed Income: Retail Stays Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 12:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 12:30 AM IST

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) rose over 4% on Thursday after the firm announced a $525 million personal loan securitization agreement closed in the fourth quarter of 2024 with funds and accounts managed by PGIM Fixed Income.

Last year, SoFi had placed a $350 million personal loan securitization exclusively with funds and accounts managed by PGIM Fixed Income.

The latest transaction builds on the $3.9 billion in personal loan collateral SoFi sold or securitized to date through the end of the third quarter of 2024.

In the fourth quarter, SoFi announced a $2 billion agreement with Fortress Investment Group to expand its loan platform business. Under this business, the firm refers pre-qualified borrowers to loan origination partners and originates loans on behalf of third parties.

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said the investor demand for SoFi’s personal loans underscores the quality and strength of its lending business, which continues to contribute meaningfully to the firm’s growth.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment surrounding the stock trended in the ‘bullish’ territory (63/100), down from the ‘extremely bullish’ territory a day ago. Message volumes remained high on Thursday.

SOFI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:03 p.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits SOFI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:03 p.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter, however, reflected mixed sentiments surrounding the stock.

Meanwhile, Keefe Bruyette analyst Timothy Switzer sees the firm's $525 million personal loan securitization positively and said it indicates continued demand for the company's paper and capital market conditions are trending well.

According to TheFly, the analyst noted that the amount is relatively small compared to the bank's $25.2 billion fair value loan portfolio, and the recent surge in interest rates may limit continued improvement in the capital markets over the near term, the analyst wrote in a note.

Keefe has kept an ‘Underperform’ rating on the shares with an $8 price target. SoFi shares have gained nearly 110% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

M&T Bank Stock In Spotlight After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Unimpressed

M&T Bank Stock In Spotlight After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Unimpressed

Netflix Stock Snags Upgrade Just Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Bets On Strong Growth

Netflix Stock Snags Upgrade Just Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Bets On Strong Growth

Consumer Finance Watchdog Asks Block To Pay $175M Over Cash App Deficiencies: Retail Remains Unfazed

Consumer Finance Watchdog Asks Block To Pay $175M Over Cash App Deficiencies: Retail Remains Unfazed

Atara Stock Plunges To 3-Month Low After FDA Blocks Blood Cancer Drug: Retail's Buying The Dip

Atara Stock Plunges To 3-Month Low After FDA Blocks Blood Cancer Drug: Retail's Buying The Dip

Morgan Stanley Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4: Retail Applauds Robust Earnings

Morgan Stanley Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4: Retail Applauds Robust Earnings

Recent Stories

M&T Bank Stock In Spotlight After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Unimpressed

M&T Bank Stock In Spotlight After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Unimpressed

Netflix Stock Snags Upgrade Just Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Bets On Strong Growth

Netflix Stock Snags Upgrade Just Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Bets On Strong Growth

Consumer Finance Watchdog Asks Block To Pay $175M Over Cash App Deficiencies: Retail Remains Unfazed

Consumer Finance Watchdog Asks Block To Pay $175M Over Cash App Deficiencies: Retail Remains Unfazed

Atara Stock Plunges To 3-Month Low After FDA Blocks Blood Cancer Drug: Retail's Buying The Dip

Atara Stock Plunges To 3-Month Low After FDA Blocks Blood Cancer Drug: Retail's Buying The Dip

Morgan Stanley Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4: Retail Applauds Robust Earnings

Morgan Stanley Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4: Retail Applauds Robust Earnings

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon