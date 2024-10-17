Noida SHOCKER! 3-year-old student molested twice by school housekeeping staffer

A 3-year-old student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Noida school's housekeeping staff member, who had previously molested the child. The mother criticized the school's inaction and inadequate safety measures.

Noida: A disturbing revelation has emerged in the case of a three-year-old student allegedly sexually assaulted by a school's housekeeping staff member. The child's mother alleges that the same individual had previously molested her daughter, raising concerns about the school's failure to prevent repeated abuse. The mother criticized the school administration's response, citing inadequate measures to ensure student safety.

The mother recounted that on October 4, the school staff member allegedly took her child to the medical room, where the abuse occurred. The assailant fled through a window when another employee responded to the child's cries for help. Afterwards, the child was returned to class by a teacher, who seemingly downplayed the incident by implying she may have seen disturbing content online.

On October 7, the mother noticed a significant change in her daughter's behavior, refusing to attend school and complaining of discomfort in her private areas. Concerned, the parents consulted a pediatrician, who ordered tests to rule out infection. However, the doctor's follow-up diagnosis revealed a disturbing truth that the child had been sexually abused.

Following counseling, the child revealed to her parents that a school staff member, responsible for serving food and affectionately known as 'khana bhaiya,' had inflicted harm on her private areas with a stick during school on October 4. The child repeatedly stated, 'Bhaiya danda karte hai' ('Brother hurt me with a stick'). Alarmingly, she disclosed that this was not an isolated incident, sharing that the same individual had previously molested her while she played on a slide in the school playground several weeks prior.

The child revealed that she had initially reported the incident to her class teacher, but was shockingly instructed to keep it secret, with the teacher warning her, 'Don't share this with anyone at home.

On October 8, the mother contacted the class teacher to inquire about the alleged incidents. However, the teacher downplayed her concerns, suggesting the child might have seen explicit content online and fabricated the story. The mother countered, pointing out that watching a video wouldn't cause physical harm, including pain, redness, and rashes in her daughter's private areas.

Following the family's complaint, police registered an FIR on October 9 and began investigating. The child testified before the Child Welfare Committee and positively identified the suspect from photos. Authorities subsequently arrested the 30-year-old housekeeping employee, a Nithari village resident, on October 10 under BNS Section 65(2) (rape of a woman under 12 years).

