'Rs 2000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm

Couples nowadays are going all out with quirky, creative, and sometimes downright hilarious wedding card designs to stand out. Similarly, a wedding invitation card taking a hilarious jab at the typical Indian marriage cliches, offering a unique and humorous perspective on traditions has gone viral on social media.

The invite begins by playfully acknowledging the inevitable guest's comments about the wedding food. The card invites guests to the wedding of “Sharma Ji Ki Ladki” (who is good at studies, obviously) and “Gopal Ji Ka Ladka” (who, after a BTech degree, now handles the family business), adding a touch of humor but it’s the brutally honest tone that has the internet in splits.

It begins with a savage appeal to guests – “Aap na aye toh humari shaadi mein khane ki burai kaun karega?” (Who else will criticize the food if you don’t come?). Truly, no Indian wedding is complete without that one group dissecting the buffet.

The venue? Oh, it’s “the same place where Dubey Ji’s retirement party was last year,” but good luck finding it because “all the gates look the same.”

The sarcasm doesn’t end there. The Reception day note warns guests not to miss the “family drama” particularly referencing "Bua and Fufa Ji," because, let’s face it, Indian weddings are never short of that. Dinner starts at 7 PM, but the bride and groom won’t make their grand entry until 8:30 pm.

Guidelines for guests included keeping kids off the stage, greeting that one grumpy fufaji who gets offended at everything, and eating responsibly because “one plate costs Rs 2,000”.

The last leaf of the card humorously listed the family members with witty descriptions.

Mama and Mami (maternal uncle and aunt) were humorously credited with providing the traditional Mayra (gifts from the maternal side), which the card suggested is why their names are listed at the top.

The Bua-Fufaji are labelled as "in-house kalesh experts," while the "irritating bachche" (annoying kids) are called out for spoiling the pictures on stage.

The RSVP section humorously reads "Rishtedar Saare Vahi Pakau" (All the same boring relatives).

Netizens found the witty comments highly relatable, leading to widespread laughter.

