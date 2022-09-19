'Rahul Gandhi as Congress President': Tamil Nadu, Bihar units pass resolutions

Nominations for the post of Congress president can be filed from September 24 to September 30. The last day of filing the nomination is September 30, 2022 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

After Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Tamil Nadu and Bihar Congress units have passed resolutions that party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi should again become the President of the party. The resolution was passed in a TNCC General Council Meeting on Monday. The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22.

Nominations for the post of Congress president can be filed from September 24 to September 30. The last day of filing the nomination is September 30, 2022 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

Also read: Indian govt issues advisory for Zoom users; Details here

According to reports, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had decided that the election for the Congress president post will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be done on October 19.

On Saturday, the Rajasthan Congress passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's president. A day after, on Sunday, the Chhattisgarh unit of the party too followed suit.

Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk? Here's what AAP said

In a tweet, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, after passing the resolution said, "The following 2 resolutions have been unanimously passed in the meeting of state Congress representatives today: 1) AICC President authorized to constitute AICC Delegate, PCC President, Treasurer and State Executive 2) Shri Rahul Gandhi to take over as the National President again."

Later, talking to the media, CM Baghel said, "Chhattisgarh Congress Committee and Rajasthan Cong Committee have made this proposal. It has been done in 2 states but if this proposal comes from other states too, then Rahul ji should rethink this matter."

Also read: IRCTC introduces Swadesh Darshan special tourism train from MP; know route, price, other details

Earlier while addressing the media during the Congress's ongoing nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Whether I become president of Congress or not will become clear when the elections for the president post take place. But, I have clearly decided what I will do and there is no confusion in my mind."