Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk? Here's what AAP said

Reports have surfaced suggesting that Bhagwant Mann was removed from a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Delhi because he was drunk. Several Opposition parties took to social media to express their feeling. However, AAP refuted all reports.

Punjab Opposition party Akali Dal has alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned in Frankfurt as he was allegedly inebriated and not in a position to take the flight. According to media reports, Mann, who was travelling to Germany from September 11 to September 18, postponed his departure because he was apparently not feeling well.

The Delhi Congress tweeted the news report that quoted a passenger on the Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight in Frankfurt as saying that the Chief Minister was drunk. Mann "was not steady on his feet as he had imbibed excessive alcohol and had to be supported by his wife and security personnel accompanying him," the passenger was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Kerala Governor levels serious charges against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has vehemently refuted claims made by political rivals that Mann's deplaning at Frankfurt Airport was caused by his intoxication. and said the opposition is "spreading propaganda".

Malwinder Singh Kang, AAP spokesperson, said: "The Chief Minister returned on September 19 as scheduled. All these social media reports are propaganda. The opposition is rattled because Mann is effectively getting some investment from his foreign trip...you can also check with Lufthansa airlines."

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leaders charged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with "shaming Punjabis" after he allegedly deplaned inebriated at Frankfurt Airport in Germany.

Also Read | Indian Air Force to retire Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 squadron on September 30: Report

Taking to Twitter, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe. Shockingly, Pb govt is mum over these reports involving their CM.”

In a statement, the airline said: "Due to a delayed incoming flight and an aircraft change, our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi left more slowly than anticipated. Due to data privacy concerns, we do not provide any information about specific travellers."

Also Read | IRCTC introduces Swadesh Darshan special tourism train from MP; know route, price, other details

On September 11, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann began his trip to entice investments and strategic alliances in industries including sophisticated agricultural techniques, pharmaceuticals, automotive manufacturing, and renewable energy. In addition to visiting Munich, Frankfurt, and Berlin, he had meetings arranged with top corporations including BMW.