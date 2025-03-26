user
UP’s road network expands at record speed: 20 km built or widened daily under CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a road infrastructure boom under the Yogi Adityanath government, with significant daily construction and widening of roads. This includes rural roads, national highways, and expressways, enhancing connectivity and stimulating economic growth.

Mar 26, 2025

The Yogi Adityanath government has set remarkable records in infrastructure development across Uttar Pradesh. On average, 11 km of new roads are being constructed daily, while 9 km undergo widening. Since April 2017, 32,074 km of rural roads have been reconstructed, and 25,000 km have been widened and strengthened.

To enhance connectivity between rural and urban areas, the government has built an average of 4,076 km of new roads annually over the past eight years, alongside the widening and strengthening of 3,184 km of roads yearly. This has significantly improved accessibility to villages and stimulated economic growth.

Additionally, 46 new national highways (4,115 km), 70 new state highways (5,604 km), and 57 major district roads (2,831 km) have been declared, making UP's road network one of the largest in the country.

With rapid expansion in expressways, highways, and rural roads, the state has achieved historic progress in its roads' length and quality.

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leader in road infrastructure, with over 20 km of roadwork—construction and widening—being executed daily, marking an era of unprecedented development under the Yogi government.

