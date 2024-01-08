Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No compulsion to get married at the age of 18..': Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson

    Women Commission chairperson Adv. P Satheedevi said that although it is legally possible to get married at the age of 18, however, there should be no compulsion to get married at this age

    'No compulsion to get married at the age of 18..': Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson rkn
    Thiruvananthapuram: Women Commission chairperson Adv. P Satheedevi said that although it is legally possible to get married at the age of 18, however, there should be no compulsion to get married at this age. Satheedevi was speaking after inaugurating a seminar held at Mannamkonam Community Hall as part of the Scheduled Tribe Region Camp.

    She also asked to provide skill training to young women through Kudambasree Auxiliary Groups. She stated that parents should make sure to send their children to Anganwadis and schools every day. Children get excellent training in Anganwadis to prepare them for school studies. Along with learning, children are also getting nutritious food in Anganwadis. Parents should take care to send their children after two and a half years to Anganwadis. She also stated that all the existing travel facilities should be used for the children to reach the schools.

    'Tribal people should realize that heavy use of tobacco can cause cancer. Alcohol should be avoided as it destroys family relationships and health. There is no other state government in India that gives importance to improving the lives of tribal people like that of Kerala. The state government is implementing a wide range of schemes for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes. For the advancement of this section, projects are being implemented with emphasis on the education sector' she added. Satheedevi also asked the Scheduled Tribe promoters to go directly to the people to provide the necessary awareness to get the benefit of the educational and welfare schemes implemented by the government. 

