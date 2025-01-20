'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe

The "mystery illness" in Badhaal village, Rajouri, has claimed 17 lives since December 2024, with the recent death of Mohammad Aslam's sixth child. A team from Delhi, including officials from various ministries, has arrived to evaluate the situation.

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 3:02 PM IST

The “mystery illness” continued to plague residents of Badhaal village in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, as the sixth child of Mohammad Aslam died at a hospital in Jammu on Sunday, raising the death toll to 17 since December 2024. Meanwhile, a team from Delhi, comprising officials from multiple ministries, arrived in Rajouri to assess the situation.

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: 'Just pure love....', Shreya Ghoshal attends with husband Shiladitya [WATCH]

Mohammad Aslam, who had tragically lost five of his children by Friday, saw his sixth and youngest child, 16-year-old Yasmeena Akhtar Jan, succumb to the illness. She was initially admitted to a hospital in Rajouri on Sunday and later referred to a hospital in Jammu on Monday for treatment.

Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, the Principal of Government Medical College and Associated Hospital (GMC&AH) in Jammu, confirmed Yasmeena Akhtar Jan's death and informed the media that her condition had been critical from the very beginning.

In the span of a week, Mohammad Aslam has tragically lost four daughters, two sons, as well as his maternal uncle and aunt. This occurred after they had attended a 'fatiha' – a memorial ceremony held in honor of Fazal Hussain and Robia Kousar (both 14), Farhana Kousar (9), Raftar (5), and Rukhsar (11), who had died on December 7 while receiving treatment for the same mysterious illness.

In response to the deaths of two families in December 2024, the Union Ministry of Health's Directorate of Health Services deployed a team of experts from leading medical institutions, including the Indian Council of Medical Research. The team, equipped with a Mobile Laboratory Vehicle, set up camp in Koteranka to investigate the cases and fatalities in Badhaal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the formation of an inter-ministerial high-level team to visit a village in Rajouri district to investigate the causes of the mass deaths over the past six weeks. Earlier, on Friday, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had reviewed the situation in Badhaal village.

SHOCKING! 26-year-old Hyderabad student fatally shot in US; probe underway

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: RG Kar doctor rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment in 'rarest of rare case' shk

RG Kar doctor rape & murder case: Sanjay Roy gets life term, victim's family to get Rs 17 lakh compensation

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt dmn

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt (WATCH)

26-year-old Hyderabad student fatally shot in Washington DC united states; probe underway anr

SHOCKING! 26-year-old Hyderabad student fatally shot in US; probe underway

Tamil Nadu: 6 accused of assaulting Dalit teen and allegedly urinating on him in Madurai anr

Tamil Nadu: 6 accused of assaulting Dalit teen and allegedly urinating on him in Madurai

BREAKING: Big relief for Rahul Gandhi as SC stays defamation case over remarks on Amit Shah shk

Big relief for Rahul Gandhi as Supreme Court stays defamation case against him for remarks on Amit Shah, BJP

Recent Stories

BREAKING: RG Kar doctor rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment in 'rarest of rare case' shk

RG Kar doctor rape & murder case: Sanjay Roy gets life term, victim's family to get Rs 17 lakh compensation

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt dmn

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt (WATCH)

Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on ATG

Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on

football Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week snt

Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington gcw

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington

Recent Videos

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Video Icon
'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

Video Icon
‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

Video Icon