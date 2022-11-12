'India has become center point to world's desires': PM Modi at Visakhapatnam

Addressing a meeting after launching several infrastructure development projects in the city, the Prime Minister said PM Gati Shakti has not only speeded up infrastructure development but also helped cut costs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India has become the center point to the world's desires and programmes like PM Gati Shakti were attracting more foreign investments into the country. The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a meeting after launching several infrastructure development projects in the city, the Prime Minister said PM Gati Shakti has not only speeded up infrastructure development but also helped cut costs.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress chief Pratibha Singh confident of winning '40-45 seats'

"Integrated view is of prime importance for infrastructure development. Isolated view taken in the past has caused heavy losses to the country," PM Modi said.

He said supply chains and logistics depended on multi-modal connectivity. Multi-modal transport system would be the future of every city.

The Prime Minister also noted that the "blue economy" has become a top priority for the first time. Port-led development has also become the key, he added.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: BJP announces second list of candidates; check here

Earlier today, PM Modi appealed to the voters in Himachal Pradesh to participate in the election process in the hill state.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Today is the polling day for all the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting. My special wishes to all the youth of the state who will be voting for the first time today."

Voting in Himachal Pradesh is underway. The political campaigns in poll-bound hill state came to an end on November 10, setting up the stage for the voters to cast their vote to elect the new government.