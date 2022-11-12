Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar will join BJP any day now: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes potshot

    Kejriwal's fiery retort came a day after conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleged that he arranged the PR for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's Delhi schools' story.

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar will join BJP any day now: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes potshot AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (November 12) said that jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar will join the BJP any day as the conman's second letter sparked a row over the Delhi government's much-publicised education model.

    Speaking to reporters, CM Kejriwal said, "Sukesh Chandrasekhar is learning to speak the language of the BJP. Even the BJP used to say there should be a lie detector test for Kejriwal. Now, he is trained to join the BJP. He will join the BJP any day now."

    Also read: 'Arranged PR for AAP govt's school story': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar drops new letter bomb

    "He (Sukesh) should be made the star campaigner. At least people will come to see him during rallies to listen to his stories. At least then, there will be crowds during BJP rallies. They should induct him and make him party chief," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

    Kejriwal's fiery retort came a day after conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleged that he arranged the PR for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's Delhi schools' story.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto, promises 'free education for girls'; check here

    In the letter, Chandrasekhar alleged, "USD 8.5 lakh and 15 per cent additional commission was given to the PR for promoting the Delhi school model story in the American news."

    Earlier, the conman had written to Delhi LG VK Saxena alleging that he paid Rs 10 crore to incarcerated AAP minister Satyendar Jain as 'protection money'.

    Also read: If Vir Das apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, the issue is over: HJS

    Claiming that all his allegations in his two letters were also true, he said, "I am ready for a polygraph test. All the allegations that I have made in my letters are true. If AAP is right, then Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain would not have any issues with getting their polygraph tests conducted."

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
