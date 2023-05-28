Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Day of immense pride...' President Droupadi Murmu welcomes new Parliament inauguration

    President Droupadi Murmu said in her remarks that the opening of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history.

    'Matter of Pride and Immense Pleasure'.. Prez Droupadi Murmu welcomes New Parliament building inauguration anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 28, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the new parliament building and said it is an occasion of immense happiness and pride for the entire nation.

    The president said in her remarks that the opening of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history.

    "Inauguration of the new parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India," she said in her message.

    Her message was read out by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

    Noting the parliament is a guiding light for the country, President Murmu said the new Parliament building "is an important milestone in our democratic journey".

    "The occasion of the inauguration of the new parliament building will be written in golden words in the history of India," Murmu said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) said “our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise” as the new Parliament building was being inaugurated.

    The Prime Minister paid floral tributes to Savarkar's portrait in the Central Hall after inaugurating the new Parliament building. Several Union ministers and MPs also joined the PM in paying tributes to Savarkar in the Central Hall.

    The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, it said. In case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber. 

    PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber. Dressed in traditional attire, Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 3:22 PM IST
