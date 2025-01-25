'Many more children will die': MP student dies by suicide after teacher forces him to drink beer, leaves video

In a shocking incident, a Class 12 student in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district died by suicide, leaving behind a haunting video on his mobile phone alleging harassment by a teacher.

First Published Jan 25, 2025, 10:53 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a Class 12 student in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district died by suicide, leaving behind a haunting video on his mobile phone alleging harassment by a teacher. The student, identified as Bunty Dhakad (17), accused the teacher of forcing him into consuming alcohol and threatening his academic future.

In a video recorded just before his death, Bunty made a desperate appeal to the government and police, urging them to reform the education system. “Many more children like me will die,” he warned.

On Wednesday evening, Bunty walked to the railway tracks near Kolaras station, approximately 280 kilometers from Bhopal. The locomotive driver, upon spotting the boy, immediately applied emergency brakes but was unable to save him. Bunty was rushed to Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior, located 170 kilometers away, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, police discovered Bunty’s video, in which he accused a teacher of not only forcing him to drink beer but also pressuring students to attend private tuition classes at his residence. According to the video, the teacher allegedly threatened students with poor grades if they refused to comply.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and local Kolaras police have launched an investigation into the matter.

