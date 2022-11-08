Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Like a tool of Sangh Parivar': Kerala's LDF launches campaign against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Distributed by the Left leaders and activists in various districts, the pamphlets, issued under the name of 'Education Protection Society', alleged that Khan was acting like a tool of Sangh Parivar and he does not even have the basic understanding of the Constitution.

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Tuesday (November 8) launched a massive grassroot level campaign by distributing pamphlets in households across the state against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as the simmering tension between him and the front-led government over various issues seems to have reached a boiling point.

    It also stressed the need for a mass public movement against Khan to protect the higher education sector of the southern state. According to LDF sources, the distribution of pamphlets is part of a series of protests being organised by the Left front against the Governor in the coming days.

    The Left front also has plans to convene a mass protest gathering with the participation of over 1 lakh people in front of Raj Bhavan here on November 15, they said.

    CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said at the grassroot level, protest meetings and gathering would be convened in colleges and university campuses in the state The protest convention, being organised in front of Raj Bhavan, would be unprecedented and not witnessed by the state capital in recent times, he noted.

    Speaking to reporters, he said, "We can counter the political stand being taken by the Governor only with the support of the general public. So, a decision was taken to distribute pamphlets across the state to bring the issues to the people of the state."

    Besides the protest programme in front of the Raj Bhavan, thousands of people would take part in protest meetings and gatherings being convened in all other districts on November 15.

    "The Governor is taking a stand which is anti-constitutional and illegal. Our only demand is that his stand should be in accordance with the Constitution and prevailing laws," the leader said.

    Khan, who is at loggerheads with the Left government on various issues, on Monday had alleged that a system of "oligarchy" is prevailing in CPI(M)-ruled state, and it was evident from the incidents of party cadres being appointed in government jobs.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
