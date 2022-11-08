Gujarat Election 2022: Chidambaram slams BJP, says 'no apology or no resignation' for Morbi bridge tragedy

Addressing the gathering, Chidambaram said, "As per my knowledge nobody has apologised or resigned for such a big tragedy. This is due to the BJP's arrogance. If such a thing would have happened in a foreign country, there would have been immediate resignations."

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday (November 8) slammed the BJP over its "arrogance", saying no one so far has apologised or resigned for the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy which claimed 135 lives.

Chidambaram, who was in the state to campaign for his party, claimed that the state was being "run from Delhi" and not by the chief minister of the state.

Also read: MHA completes mother tongue survey of 576 languages with field videography

The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

On October 30, a suspension bridge on the Machchuu river in Gujarat's Morbi district collapsed and claimed as many as 135 lives.

Addressing the gathering, Chidambaram said, "As per my knowledge nobody has apologised or resigned for such a big tragedy. This is due to the BJP's arrogance. If such a thing would have happened in a foreign country, there would have been immediate resignations."

Also read: PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets LK Advani on his 95th birthday at his residence

"They have not apologised as the government here thinks they will easily win the coming elections and they need not be accountable for the incident," the Congress leader said.

"In those states where people defeat the government, they feel accountable. I would appeal to the people of Gujarat to change this government and give a chance to the Congress," he said.

Asked if he thinks central probe agencies like the CBI and ED were being misused, Chidambaram claimed that "they are handmaidens of the BJP. Ninety five per cent of the arrests they are making are of politicians of opposition parties."

On the issue BJP-ruled states announcing the formation of committees to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Congress leader said, "Even a child knows that states cannot implement it, it can be done by Parliament."

(With inputs from PTI)