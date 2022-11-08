Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar: Closure alert for 1,800 health centres over waste disposal lapses

    According to the BSPCB's chairman, Ashok Kumar Ghosh, the centres in six state districts have been served with a "proposed closure direction" with a 15-day window to ensure adherence to the rules set for disposal.

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB), on Tuesday, said that it's issuing closure notices to 1,800 healthcare centres in the state that have failed to comply with bio-medical waste disposal standards.

    The BSPCB's chairman, Ashok Kumar Ghosh, said that these centres in six state districts had been served with a 'proposed closure direction' with a 15-day window to ensure compliance with the rules set for disposal.

    "The BSPCB will order the closure of these 1800 health care facilities or centres if they do not comply within 15 days with the scientific storage, transportation, and treatment of medical waste at the state's Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTF)."

    While talking to PTI, Ghosh said, "In such cases, the board will also request that power distribution companies cut off electricity supply to these healthcare units."

    He said Patna has the most erring health care units, adding that other districts where rules are broken include Bhojpur, Buxar, Nalanda, Rohtas, and Kaimur.

    Ghosh said that the board was forced to take this action as the medical centres refused to make amends despite repeated reminders.

    District Magistrates (DMs) have been informed about the notices given to these negligent medical facilities in their respective areas, said the board chairman.

    According to BSPCB scientist Dr Naveen Kumar, noncompliance with waste disposal rules could pose a serious threat to human and environmental health.

    "In 2016, all medical facilities in the state are required to abide by bio-medical waste management regulations. Ignoring the rules is a serious offence," Kumar told PTI.

    According to the scientist, a CBWTF is a facility where biomedical waste from healthcare facilities is treated to reduce its negative effects on human health and the environment.

    "The board has repeatedly directed hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical establishments across the state to send their biomedical waste to authorised CBWTFs in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, and Gaya."

    "These CBWTFs send their vehicles to medical facilities to collect trash, which is then disposed of in accordance with the law at approved areas. Some health centres, however, disregard these guidelines and dispose of biomedical waste in public places, endangering people's lives," he added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
