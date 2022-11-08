Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court adjourns hearing on plea to worship 'shivling' in mosque

    The Hindu side said that they would approach the Supreme Court against the Varanasi court's verdict refusing to allow a 'scientific investigation' of the purported 'Shivling', claiming to be found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    A Varanasi court on Tuesday (November 8) adjourned the plea seeking worship of the 'Shivling' for November 14 after the Hindu side claimed to be found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The matter was adjourned today as the concerned judge would not sit in the Fast Track court today.

    The Court was supposed to deliver its verdict on the three main demands by the plaintiff which include the permission for the immediate beginning of prayer of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar, the handing over of the entire Gyanvapi complex to the Hindus, and banning the entry of Muslims inside the premises of the Gyanvapi complex.

    In its previous hearing, the court had refused to allow a 'scientific investigation' of the purported 'Shivling'.The Hindu side had demanded carbon dating of the structure they claimed to be a Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque's wazukhana.

    However, the Muslim side said that the structure that was found was a 'fountain'. On September 22, the Hindu side had submitted an application in the Varanasi District Court and sought a carbon dating of the object they claimed to be 'Shivling'.

    In its September 29 hearing, the Hindu side had demanded a scientific investigation of the 'Shivling' by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the carbon dating of 'Argha' and the area around it.

    Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological finds.

