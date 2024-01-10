Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Kerala CM should be booked first...': Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest

    The Youth Congress staged a protest at the Secretariat today and tried to remove the police barricades. The police then resorted to water canons to disperse the workers.  Satheesan further claimed that Rahul was treated poorly and cruelly by the Cantonment CI during his arrest.

    'Kerala CM should be booked first...': Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that the government's approach towards democratically protesting youths is cruel. He stated that the case was registered against Rahul Mamkootathil for creating violence. Satheesan criticized that a case should also be filed against the Chief Minister. Additionally, he accused the Chief Minister of characterizing the incident, including the filing of the FIR (First Information Report), as an attempted murder and framing it as a rescue operation.

    VD Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister harbored animosity towards Rahul due to continuous criticism of the Chief Minister through the news media. Satheesan further claimed that Rahul was treated poorly and cruelly by the Cantonment CI during his arrest. He then said that a fake medical certificate was produced in court. Satheesan questioned MV Govindan's credibility, referring to him as a regular falsifier. 

    Youth Congress State Vice President Abin Varkey announced strong protest programs in the state today. Abin also informed that a protest program ' Samarajwala' was held under the leadership of the Youth Congress from the Thiruvananthapuram District Committee to Secretariat today. The Youth Congress staged a protest at the Secretariat today and tried to remove the police barricades. The police then resorted to water canons to disperse the workers.

    The court had denied bail to Youth Congress state president Rahul, who was arrested in connection with the conflict in the Secretariat March. Rahul was remanded till January 22 and shifted to Poojappura Central Jail.

    Rahul is the fourth accused in the case of the conflict in the Youth Congress Secretariat March that took place on December 20. Rahul's arrest was unexpected in the case in which the leader of the opposition was the first accused. The Cantonment Police arrested him from his house in Adoor on Tuesday and took him to Thiruvananthapuram. He was produced in court after a medical examination at Fort Hospital. 
     

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: 'Jai Shri Ram' replaces 'Yes Sir' roll-call in Gujarat school ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration snt

    Viral Video: 'Jai Shri Ram' replaces 'Yes Sir' roll-call in Gujarat school ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

    BREAKING Congress refuses to attend Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya; call it a RSS, BJP event snt

    'Clearly an RSS, BJP event': Congress says won't attend Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

    'Loved my son a lot': Suchana Seth confesses to murdering 4-year-old child in Goa vkp

    'Loved my son a lot': Suchana Seth confesses to murdering 4-year-old child in Goa

    Kerala: In a first, Kozhikode Govt Medical College receives National MusQan certification rkn

    Kerala: In a first, Kozhikode Govt Medical College receives National MusQan certification

    Explained Why Drishti 10 Starliner UAV will be a major force multiplier snt

    Explained: Why Drishti 10 Starliner UAV will be a major force multiplier

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Two 'aliens' spotted in Brazil, photo goes viral; here's what UFO expert say RBA

    SHOCKING! Two 'aliens' spotted in Brazil, photo goes viral; here's what UFO expert say (Video)

    Andre Adams appointed as New Zealand bowling coach for T20I series against Pakistan osf

    Andre Adams appointed as New Zealand bowling coach for T20I series against Pakistan

    Why 2024 year is considered good for marriage rkn

    Why 2024 year is considered good for marriage

    Ecuador's internal crisis explained: What's transpiring in the South American country? avv

    Ecuador's internal crisis explained: What's transpiring in the South American country?

    Viral Video: 'Jai Shri Ram' replaces 'Yes Sir' roll-call in Gujarat school ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration snt

    Viral Video: 'Jai Shri Ram' replaces 'Yes Sir' roll-call in Gujarat school ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon