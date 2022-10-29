Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cryogenic engine for ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 tested for acceptance

    The flight acceptance test comes days after the successful launch and deployment of the first set of 36 OneWeb satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC- SHAR) in Sriharikota on October 23. 

    Cryogenic engine for ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 tested for acceptance
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    The Cryogenic engine for the next mission of LVM3-M3 underwent flight acceptance hot test in the High Altitude Test facility of the Indian Space Research Organisation Propulsion Complex in Tamil Nadu's Mahendragiri. 

    The CE-20 engine on board the LVM3-M3 mission will deploy the next set of 36 OneWeb India-1 satellites. Sources said the satellites of the London-based satellite communications firm OneWeb are expected to be launched by ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) early next year. 

    Also Read: 120 crore Indians deserve open, safe and accountable Internet: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on new IT rules

    The flight acceptance test comes days after the successful launch and deployment of the first set of 36 OneWeb satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC- SHAR) in Sriharikota on October 23. 

    According to ISRO, the CE-20 engine powers the cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 vehicle (C25 stage) along with the LOX-LH2 propellants combination. The CE-20 engine develops a nominal thrust of 186.36 kN in a vacuum.

    ISRO officials said that Friday's flight acceptance test confirmed the hardware integrity, subsystems' performance and tuning of the engine to meet the mission's required parameters. Test data analysis confirmed the performance of the engine, which will be assembled to the C25 flight stage that is being integrated for the LVM3-M3.

    The Launch Vehicle Mark 3, ISRO's heaviest rocket, is a three-stage rocket with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core, and a cryogenic stage. It can launch a four-ton class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer orbit. 

    Last Sunday's launch marked the rocket's entry into the global commercial launch service market. NSIL, a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space, is contracted to launch a total of 72 OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites on board ISRO's LVM3. 

    Also Read: Terrorists use social media to spread propaganda, conspiracy theories: Jaishankar at UN meet in Delhi

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    120 crore Indians deserve open, safe and accountable Internet: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on new IT rules

    120 crore Indians deserve open, safe and accountable Internet: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on new IT rules

    Realme 10 series confirmed to launch in November; here's everything you need to know - adt

    Realme 10 series confirmed to launch in November; here's everything you need to know

    Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements more fixes bugs glitches details here gcw

    Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements & more, fixes bugs, glitches

    Wikipedia introduces new features to enhance user experience gcw

    Wikipedia introduces new features to enhance user experience

    LinkedIn introduces new feature to help users spot fake profiles gcw

    LinkedIn introduces new feature to help users spot fake profiles

    Recent Stories

    Not in 2023, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' will now release in 2024 drb

    Not in 2023, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' will now release in 2024

    football english premier league EPL: I know Cristiano Ronaldo capable of finishing the chances created - Erik ten Hag of Manchester United-ayh

    EPL: 'I know Cristiano Ronaldo's capable of finishing the chances created' - Erik ten Hag

    120 crore Indians deserve open, safe and accountable Internet: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on new IT rules

    120 crore Indians deserve open, safe and accountable Internet: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on new IT rules

    'Who should be CM candidate?': AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal asks Gujarat AJR

    'Who should be CM candidate?': AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal asks Gujarat

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 14 predictions: Leicester-Man City, Manchester United-West Ham liverpool chelsea arsenal tottenham-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 14: Leicester-City, United-West Ham among matches to watch out

    Recent Videos

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon