Congress high command unhappy with Shashi Tharoor's interview; Rahul, Kharge hold talks with KC Venugopal

The Congress high command is reportedly displeased with Shashi Tharoor's recent interview, prompting discussions among top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and K.C. Venugopal.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress high command is reportedly dissatisfied with MP Shashi Tharoor's recent interview. Party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, have discussed the matter. With local assembly elections approaching, the leadership is keen to avoid further public discussions on the issue.  A directive has been issued to national leaders, urging them to refrain from public statements.

Commenting on the situation, K.C. Venugopal stated that the Congress has no tradition of sidelining critics and that the party is open to constructive criticism. He also emphasized that efforts are being made to strengthen unity within the Kerala leadership.

"If party doesn’t want me, I have other options": Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress

Amid controversy over his remarks appreciating both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the LDF government in Kerala, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor clarified that he remains committed to the party but hinted that he had "options" if his services were not needed. In an interview with the IE Malayalam podcast, Tharoor dismissed speculation about switching parties, stating that despite differences in opinion, he did not see such a move as likely.

His comments gained attention as he had previously commended Kerala’s governance policies and lauded PM Modi for his meeting with former US President Donald Trump—statements that did not sit well with Congress.

During the discussion, Tharoor addressed the controversy, emphasizing that he never saw himself as a traditional politician and that his political approach was more nuanced. Shashi Tharoor urged the Congress to broaden its support base in Kerala to appeal to new voters, while also pointing out the lack of a strong leader in the party’s state unit.

The 67-year-old leader asserted that several Congress colleagues supported his views regarding the leadership vacuum in Kerala. He referenced opinion polls conducted by independent agencies, which reportedly placed him ahead of other contenders in terms of leadership prospects within the state.

Cong leadership signals no further talks with Shashi Tharoor, High Command to reject his demands amid tensions

