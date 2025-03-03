India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume The Ranveer Show, provided he submits an undertaking to uphold morality and decency standards suitable for all age groups.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 3:24 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted permission to Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show', subject to him furnishing an undertaking that his podcast shows will maintain the desired standards of morality and decency so that viewers of any age group can watch.

The Supreme Court stressed that Allahbadia's content must be appropriate for audiences of all ages and instructed him to adhere to these guidelines. This ruling follows the India’s Got Latent case, which raised concerns about content regulations on digital platforms.

While issuing the order, the court recognized the consequences of the show's suspension on its production crew, noting that 280 employees relied on its broadcast for their livelihood. Considering this, the bench permitted Allahbadia to continue his podcast, provided he maintained the required moral and ethical standards.

Allahbadia submitted an application to the Supreme Court requesting the removal of a section of the order that prohibited him from broadcasting his shows, arguing that he employs 280 people and depends on it for his livelihood.

The Supreme Court clarified that no shows, whether directly or indirectly, should be conducted if they influence the merits of the case.

BREAKING | SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Humour is one thing, vulgarity is one & perversity is another level'

