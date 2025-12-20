- Home
IMD Cold Wave Alert: Telangana is currently experiencing severe cold winds, not just normal cold. The weather department warns that the cold will peak in the next three days, and chaos is expected in 11 districts.
Shivering cold
IMD Cold Wave Alert: Temperatures are plummeting in the Telugu states... the cold is brutal. Early mornings are freezing with dense fog. People are worried about January.
Lowest temperatures of the season here...
The lowest temps this winter were recorded today. Kohir in Sangareddy hit 4.5°C. Other lows include Sirpur (4.8°C), Moinabad (5.1°C), Mominpet (5.8°C), and Arli (5.9°C).
Cold wave grips Telangana
Temps fell below 10°C in 29 districts across Telangana, triggering an orange alert. Four districts had temps above 10°C but below 12°C, getting a yellow alert.
Lowest temperatures in Hyderabad
Hyderabad's lowest temp was 6.3°C in the HCU area. Other lows: Rajendra Nagar 7.4°C, Moulali 7.5°C, Gachibowli 8.4°C. Severe cold was felt across the city.
Be careful these three days...
The Hyderabad weather center warns of intense cold for the next three days. Cold winds will peak in 11 districts, so people should be cautious. Extreme cold is expected on Dec 20-22.
Precautions to take for protection from the cold
To stay safe: Layer clothing, wear hats. Eat well, drink hot liquids. Avoid night travel. Keep kids and the elderly warm indoors. Ensure ventilation with indoor fires.
