17-year-old goes on rampage with excavator, damaging vehicles and property in TN's Madurai (WATCH)

A 17-year-old's joyride in a JCB excavator caused destruction in Madurai's Sellur area, damaging vehicles and property, before locals apprehended him.

Madurai: A shocking incident occurred in Madurai's Sellur area early Monday morning when a 17-year-old took a JCB excavator for a ride, causing widespread destruction. At around 2:30 am, the teenager started the excavator and went on a rampage, damaging multiple parked vehicles, including auto rickshaws, bikes, and a car, along 50 Feet Road.

The youth's destructive spree didn't stop there; he also damaged a portion of a building and some signboards, and nearly ran over a security guard. Fortunately, locals intervened, apprehending the teenager and handing him over to the police.

The police are now investigating the incident, exploring possible motives behind the vandalism and whether the teenager was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

