'I will not join Congress, will try to cleanse Karnataka BJP': Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda

Karnataka former Chief Minister and current Member of Parliament DV Sadananda Gowda quelled rumours surrounding his political allegiance of shifting to Congress, by firmly stating his commitment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing speculation that he might defect to the Congress party, Gowda emphatically declared his loyalty to the BJP while outlining his next move: purifying the party from within.

Gowda's announcement comes amidst swirling rumours and curiosity about his political future, with murmurs suggesting a possible switch to the Congress camp. However, he made it unequivocally clear that such speculations were unfounded, affirming his steadfast allegiance to the BJP.



Acknowledging that he had indeed received an invitation from the Congress party, Gowda revealed that he was urged to choose any field within their ranks, with promises of support and victory. Despite these overtures, he iterated his unwavering commitment to the BJP, dismissing any notions of crossing party lines.



In a veiled criticism aimed at certain senior BJP figures, including former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa and State President Vijayendra, Gowda expressed his discontent with what he perceived as the party's entanglement in familial and nepotistic politics. He emphasized the need for the BJP to transcend such practices and evolve into a truly people-centric political entity.

He revealed that despite initially announcing his intention to step away from electoral politics, he was persuaded by various party members, including senior leaders, to contest. However, his aspirations were not met with the party's endorsement, leaving him disheartened.