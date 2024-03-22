Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I will not join Congress, will try to cleanse Karnataka BJP': Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister and current MP DV Sadananda Gowda dispelled rumours of joining Congress, reaffirming loyalty to BJP. He rejected Congress's offer, criticizing BJP's nepotism and asserting the need for change within the party. Despite initial plans to retire from politics, he was dissuaded by BJP's lack of support.

    'I will not join Congress, will try to cleanse Karnataka BJP': Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Karnataka former Chief Minister and current Member of Parliament DV Sadananda Gowda quelled rumours surrounding his political allegiance of shifting to Congress, by firmly stating his commitment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing speculation that he might defect to the Congress party, Gowda emphatically declared his loyalty to the BJP while outlining his next move: purifying the party from within.

    Gowda's announcement comes amidst swirling rumours and curiosity about his political future, with murmurs suggesting a possible switch to the Congress camp. However, he made it unequivocally clear that such speculations were unfounded, affirming his steadfast allegiance to the BJP.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka former CM DV Sadananda Gowda’s move still a mystery

    Acknowledging that he had indeed received an invitation from the Congress party, Gowda revealed that he was urged to choose any field within their ranks, with promises of support and victory. Despite these overtures, he iterated his unwavering commitment to the BJP, dismissing any notions of crossing party lines.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch

    In a veiled criticism aimed at certain senior BJP figures, including former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa and State President Vijayendra, Gowda expressed his discontent with what he perceived as the party's entanglement in familial and nepotistic politics. He emphasized the need for the BJP to transcend such practices and evolve into a truly people-centric political entity.

    He revealed that despite initially announcing his intention to step away from electoral politics, he was persuaded by various party members, including senior leaders, to contest. However, his aspirations were not met with the party's endorsement, leaving him disheartened.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 4th list of 15 candidates of TN, Puducherry; Check anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 4th list of 15 candidates for TN, Puducherry; Check

    Gujarat Man tries to set ablaze Shankaracharya math in Bharuch, 'Sar Tan Se Juda' note found (WATCH) snt

    Gujarat: Man tries to set ablaze Shankaracharya math in Bharuch, 'Sar Tan Se Juda' note found (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 78 illegally placed posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 78 illegally placed posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: UDF, LDF stage protest in Kerala; burns effigy of PM Modi anr

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: UDF, LDF stage protest in Kerala; burns effigy of PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: THIS is biggest electoral bond donor to Congress with Rs 125 crore contribution gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: THIS is biggest electoral bond donor to Congress with Rs 125 crore contribution

    Recent Stories

    Foods items you must never consume on empty stomach rkn

    Foods items you must never consume on empty stomach

    cricket IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins set for an epic showdown osf

    IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins set for an epic showdown

    UPI PIN hack: A step-by-step guide to change or reset the four-digit PIN gcw

    UPI PIN hack: A step-by-step guide to change or reset the four-digit PIN

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 4th list of 15 candidates of TN, Puducherry; Check anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 4th list of 15 candidates for TN, Puducherry; Check

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez Yimmy Yimmy about Sukesh Chandrasekhar Here's what the conman said RBA

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez’s 'Yimmy Yimmy' about Sukesh Chandrasekhar? Here's what the conman said

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon