'I will bid him farewell with a smile...' says father of Cap'n Pranjal who died fighting terrorists at Rajouri

Soldier Captain MV Pranjal, 29, sacrificed his life battling terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Hailing from Karnataka, his family in Bengaluru mourns his loss. Pranjal, a dedicated soldier and managing director, had recently attended a wedding before his final journey home, escorted by the Army for rites with full honours.

The household is filled with memories of a devoted son who courageously served his nation. Hailing from Nandanavan Layout in Jigani, the parents of Pranjal received condolences from relatives, army officials, and state government representatives throughout Thursday.



The Indian Army's recent encounter in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the elimination of a Pakistani terrorist. Tragically, prior to this operation, four individuals, including the soldier from Karnataka’s Mangaluru, Pranjal, lost their lives in the clash between militants and the army.

Pranjal, the only son of Venkatesh, had an outstanding career as the managing director of MRPL in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district. He pursued his education at Suratkal and Siddhganga Mutt, completing his engineering studies at the Army College in Poona before joining the armed forces. Married to Aditi for two years, Pranjal resided in Jammu and Kashmir while serving as a Captain in the 63 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army.



Having recently attended his uncle's daughter's wedding in Mysore on November 1, Pranjal's journey back home was a tragic one, escorted by the Army from Jammu and Kashmir to Bengaluru for the final rites.

"I'm proud of my son, Captain Pranjal, even in these sorrowful moments," expressed his father, Venkatesh. "He was a gentle soul who dreamed of becoming a soldier from a young age, and he's made us proud by sacrificing his life for our country. Pranjal's sacrifice is exceptional. There are many like him who've given their lives to serve our nation. I'll bid farewell to my son, who sacrificed his life for the country, with a smile," said Venkatesh.