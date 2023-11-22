Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kalakote Encounter: 4 Indian Army personnel killed in J&K's Rajouri

    Search operations were intensified in Kalakote after suspects sought food in the house of a deceased religious leader, and security forces are on high alert in border districts to thwart potential infiltration attempts.

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 7:17 PM IST

    At least four Indian Army men, including two officers, have been killed in the fierce encounter currently underway in the Kalakote area of Rajouri district.  The 63 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and 9 Para SF (Special Forces) are currently engaged in flushing out the terrorists.  The White Knights Corps took to social media platform X to post, "Based on specific intelligence Joint Operations launched in Kalakote Area Gulabgarh forest Rajouri, District on 19 Nov 23. Contact was established on 22 Nov and an intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of Indian Army. White Knight Corps salutes the supreme sacrifice."

    Two terrorists were trapped in an encounter with security forces in Rajouri’s Kalakote area earlier in the day, police said. The encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and J-K Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon and search operation, police said. Some soldiers also sustained injuries in the gun battle. There are a few splinter groups of Jaish-e-Mohammad who have been cornered in the Gulabgarh forest areas near the Bajimal area. This is an old group, which was initially spotted on October 5 which led to the initial gunbattle following which the encounter ensued.

    Searches were launched in parts of Kalakote after two suspects entered the house of a late religious leader and sought food. However, they disappeared later and it couldn’t be confirmed whether they were terrorists.

    Taking no chance, police, Army and paramilitary forces launched searches in several areas of Kalakote. Searches were on in other areas of the border district as part of stepped-up operations. 

    Strict surveillance is being maintained by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to thwart the possibility of infiltration attempts by the terrorists ahead of winter. There were reports that Pakistan-based terrorist commanders could push the militants through the Line of Control before the winter sets in.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 7:48 PM IST
