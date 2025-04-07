'I can be jailed for speaking out': Mamata Banerjee backs sacked Bengal teachers after SC verdict

Read Full Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met with a group of sacked school teachers following the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on the state’s school jobs scam. In an emotionally charged address, Banerjee expressed deep anguish over their plight and said her “heart has turned into stone with sadness.” She also added, “I can be jailed for speaking out,” but made it clear that she would continue to stand by those who had lost their jobs.

Bound by the Supreme Court's verdict on the Bengal school jobs case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government is taking proactive steps to ensure the situation is handled with utmost care and fairness.

On discrepancies in Bengal school job appointments, Mamata said that her name wad being dragged into something about which she had no inkling, report PTI.

Emphasising her commitment to justice for the affected candidates, she assured that every possible legal and administrative measure would be explored to safeguard the interests of those who are genuinely qualified.

Reaffirming her support for the affected teachers, Banerjee said, “I stand by those who lost their jobs in schools. I will do everything to restore their dignity.” She stressed that no eligible candidate should lose their livelihood due to others' misconduct. “I will not allow those who are genuinely qualified to suffer because of others’ wrongdoing,” the chief minister said, assuring them that her government would explore all legal avenues to protect their employment.

Her remarks come amid increasing political heat and public outcry over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process for government school jobs. The issue has drawn significant attention in recent weeks, especially after the apex court upheld the cancellation of thousands of appointments deemed illegal.

The Bengal school jobs scam centres on widespread corruption in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff between 2014 and 2021. Investigations by the Calcutta High Court and the Enforcement Directorate revealed that several appointments were made in exchange for bribes, bypassing official merit lists. Former education minister Partha Chatterjee and multiple top officials were arrested in connection with the scam. Thousands of recruits were later disqualified, many of whom have been protesting for months, claiming they were unaware of any wrongdoing and followed due process.



