user
user icon

'I can be jailed for speaking out': Mamata Banerjee backs sacked Bengal teachers after SC verdict

Mamata Banerjee met with sacked Bengal teachers and vowed to protect qualified candidates after the Supreme Court verdict. She said she “can be jailed for speaking out” but would do everything to restore their dignity.

'I can be jailed for speaking out': Mamata Banerjee as she meets sacked Bengal teachers ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 7, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met with a group of sacked school teachers following the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on the state’s school jobs scam. In an emotionally charged address, Banerjee expressed deep anguish over their plight and said her “heart has turned into stone with sadness.” She also added, “I can be jailed for speaking out,” but made it clear that she would continue to stand by those who had lost their jobs.

Bound by the Supreme Court's verdict on the Bengal school jobs case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government is taking proactive steps to ensure the situation is handled with utmost care and fairness.

On discrepancies in Bengal school job appointments, Mamata said that her name wad being dragged into something about which she had no inkling, report PTI.

Emphasising her commitment to justice for the affected candidates, she assured that every possible legal and administrative measure would be explored to safeguard the interests of those who are genuinely qualified.

Reaffirming her support for the affected teachers, Banerjee said, “I stand by those who lost their jobs in schools. I will do everything to restore their dignity.” She stressed that no eligible candidate should lose their livelihood due to others' misconduct. “I will not allow those who are genuinely qualified to suffer because of others’ wrongdoing,” the chief minister said, assuring them that her government would explore all legal avenues to protect their employment.

Her remarks come amid increasing political heat and public outcry over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process for government school jobs. The issue has drawn significant attention in recent weeks, especially after the apex court upheld the cancellation of thousands of appointments deemed illegal.

The Bengal school jobs scam centres on widespread corruption in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff between 2014 and 2021. Investigations by the Calcutta High Court and the Enforcement Directorate revealed that several appointments were made in exchange for bribes, bypassing official merit lists. Former education minister Partha Chatterjee and multiple top officials were arrested in connection with the scam. Thousands of recruits were later disqualified, many of whom have been protesting for months, claiming they were unaware of any wrongdoing and followed due process.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Congress blames PM Modi for 'tariffying' market crash, draws parallel with Trump over economic policies snt

Congress blames PM Modi for 'tariffying' market crash, draws parallel with Trump over economic policies

Kerala LoP Satheesan accuses Sangh forces of targeting Christians and churches across India dmn

Kerala LoP Satheesan accuses Sangh forces of targeting Christians and churches across India

ED raids multiple locations in Chennai linked to TN minister KN Nehru, his son in money laundering case (WATCH) shk

ED raids multiple locations in Chennai linked to TN minister KN Nehru, his son in money laundering case| WATCH

High-speed race between BMW and Innova kills biker in Uttar Pradesh; crash caught on CCTV (WATCH) shk

High-speed race between BMW and Innova kills biker in Uttar Pradesh; crash caught on CCTV (WATCH)

Kerala: Google Maps misdirection traps five in Nilambur forest; rescued after hours by firefighters anr

Kerala: Google Maps misdirection traps five in Nilambur forest; rescued after hours by firefighters

Recent Stories

Congress blames PM Modi for 'tariffying' market crash, draws parallel with Trump over economic policies snt

Congress blames PM Modi for 'tariffying' market crash, draws parallel with Trump over economic policies

Pamban Bridge India First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Key Features and Facts iwh

India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: 8 Facts About Pamban Bridge

Crash proof portfolio: THESE 5 PSU stocks are beating crash blues; should you invest? AJR

Crash-proof portfolio: THESE 5 PSU stocks are beating crash blues; should you invest?

How to use ChatGPT for learning foreign languages iwh

How to use ChatGPT for learning foreign languages

IPL 2025: MI coach Jayawardene provides MAJOR update on Rohit Sharma's availability for clash against RCB HRD

IPL 2025: MI coach Jayawardene provides MAJOR update on Rohit Sharma's availability for clash against RCB

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon