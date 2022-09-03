Bombay High Court issues notice to SII, Bill Gates as father blames Covishield killed daughter

Snehal was a doctor and a senior lecturer at SMBT dental college and hospital at Dhamangaon in Maharashtra. She had taken Covishield, which is developed by the SII.

The Bombay High Court has issued notice and sought response from the Serum Institute of India (SII), Microsoft founder Bill Gates and others on a petition from a man who blamed side effects from Covid vaccine Covishield as the reason behind his daughter's death. The petitioner has also demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the vaccine-maker.

The petitioner, Dilip Lunwat, a resident of Aurangabad, reportedly claimed that his daughter Snehal Lunawat, being a medical student, was compelled to take the anti-Covid vaccine at her college in Nashik on January 28 last year as she came under the category of health worker.

Also read: Tripura on agenda during PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina meet next week: Report

Snehal was a doctor and a senior lecturer at SMBT dental college and hospital at Dhamangaon in Maharashtra. She had taken Covishield, which is developed by the SII.

Days later, Snehal suffered severe headache and vomiting and was rushed to a hospital where doctors found bleeding in her brain, the petition said.

Snehal died on March 1 as a result of side-effects from the vaccine, it claimed.

Also read: 'Strong reply to naysayers...' Indians elated as nation surpasses UK as fifth biggest world economy

The petition relied on a report submitted by the Centre's adverse events following immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2.

The petitioner has also sought a response from Gates, whose foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, had partnered with the SII to accelerate the process of manufacturing and delivering 100 million doses of the vaccine.

Also read: Why no PM's photo in ration shop? Nirmala Sitharaman scolds Collector in Telangana

According to the petition, Lunwat sought justice for his daughter and "many more people who are likely to be murdered" due to similar cases of adverse effects.

On August 26, a division bench of Justices SV Gangapurwala and Madhav Jamdar issued a notice to all the respondents in the petition. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 17.