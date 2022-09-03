Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura on agenda during PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina meet next week: Report

    On August 17, the trial run of transportation of goods through Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh to Tripura via Srimantapur ICP in Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district was launched.

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will meet her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi next week in Delhi. The two top leaders are likely to discuss over the objections to set up an Integrated Check Post (ICP) and other issues concering Tripura, an official said.

    It is reportedly said that PM Sheikh Hasina will be on a four-day visit to India starting September 5 with a focus on strengthening the "multifaceted" bilateral ties. Her meeting with PM Modi is scheduled for the next day.

    In a press conference, Special Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Abhishek Chandra said, "Due to objections from the Bangladesh side, construction of ICP in South Tripura's Muhurighat could not be made. The prime minister (Modi) has agreed to take up the issue with his Bangladesh counterpart during her visit."

    An Integrated Check Post is an entry and exit point on the international border, which has facilities such as immigration and customs.

    During the press conference, Chandra said the 'Maitri Setu' (bridge) over the Feni river was inaugurated by PM Modi on March 9 last year to support the port connectivity with Chittagong in Bangladesh. However, trade has not yet begun as a Land Customs Station was yet to be set up on the other side of the river in that country.

    "We hope that the use of Maitri Setu will also come in the meeting between two prime ministers," he said.

    Chandra said two border haats - Srinagar in South Tripura and Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district - were shut down due to the Covid pandemic.

    The haats are yet to be opened, according to the official.

    On August 17, the trial run of transportation of goods through Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh to Tripura via Srimantapur ICP in Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district was launched.

    "We want more regular transportation of goods through this route," Chandra said.

    The lower segment on the Gomati river between Sonamura and Daudkandi in Comilla district of Bangladesh has been nominated as a new protocol route and an agreement in this connection was signed between India and Bangladesh in 2020.

    (With inputs from PTI)

