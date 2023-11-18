'Free meals to 10 people daily': Anonymous person funds daily meals for 10 at Kerala Hotel every Monday

A hotel in Kaloor, Ernakulam district, has been providing free lunch to 10 people daily for the past three years. Beyond serving complimentary lunches, they also offer curries and boiled fruits with the morning meal.

Kochi: A hotel in Kaloor, Ernakulam district, has been providing free lunch to 10 people daily for the past three years. Interestingly, the money for the free food service is paid by an unknown person. Even today, no one knows the person who transfers a week's funds every Monday without fail. It was during the 2019 COVID pandemic that this anonymous help reached Shamsu's hotel on Kaloor Road for the first time.

The hotel owner, Shamsu said that he has been running the shop for the past 36 years and this is the first time he has received such help. He got help from his friend Suhail. From that day on, a board was placed in the shop stating, ' Free lunch for 10 people daily'. It has been 3 years now since the board was placed and the service is still going on.

Read: Kerala: Husband in custody over death of his wife in Wayanad

The help comes from his childhood friend, Suhail. The anonymous person hands over the money to Suhail; however, the latter has not yet tried to know the whereabouts of this 'unidentified' person. Hotel owner Shamsu says that happiness lies in filling the stomachs of ten people every day.

In the shop owned by Shamsu and his brother Nazir, a tradition of generosity has been in place since time immemorial. Beyond serving complimentary lunches, they also offer curries and boiled fruits with the morning meal. Perhaps it is this longstanding tradition of benevolence that led an unknown person to choose them as conduits for providing meals to others. Shamsu's tea shop in Kaloor is now extending the taste of goodness to 10 individuals, embodying a spirit of community and kindness.