Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Free meals to 10 people daily': Anonymous person funds daily meals for 10 at Kerala Hotel every Monday

    A hotel in Kaloor, Ernakulam district, has been providing free lunch to 10 people daily for the past three years. Beyond serving complimentary lunches, they also offer curries and boiled fruits with the morning meal.

    'Free meals to 10 people daily': Anonymous person funds daily meals for 10 at Kerala Hotel every Monday rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    Kochi: A hotel in Kaloor, Ernakulam district, has been providing free lunch to 10 people daily for the past three years. Interestingly, the money for the free food service is paid by an unknown person. Even today, no one knows the person who transfers a week's funds every Monday without fail. It was during the 2019 COVID pandemic that this anonymous help reached Shamsu's hotel on Kaloor Road for the first time.

    The hotel owner, Shamsu said that he has been running the shop for the past 36 years and this is the first time he has received such help. He got help from his friend Suhail. From that day on, a board was placed in the shop stating, ' Free lunch for 10 people daily'. It has been 3 years now since the board was placed and the service is still going on.

    Read: Kerala: Husband in custody over death of his wife in Wayanad

    The help comes from his childhood friend, Suhail. The anonymous person hands over the money to Suhail; however, the latter has not yet tried to know the whereabouts of this 'unidentified' person. Hotel owner Shamsu says that happiness lies in filling the stomachs of ten people every day.

    In the shop owned by Shamsu and his brother Nazir, a tradition of generosity has been in place since time immemorial. Beyond serving complimentary lunches, they also offer curries and boiled fruits with the morning meal. Perhaps it is this longstanding tradition of benevolence that led an unknown person to choose them as conduits for providing meals to others. Shamsu's tea shop in Kaloor is now extending the taste of goodness to 10 individuals, embodying a spirit of community and kindness.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Husband in custody over death of his wife in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Husband in custody over death of his wife in Wayanad

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity vkp

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy settles electricity theft allegations, questions exorbitant fine by BESCOM vkp

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy settles electricity theft allegations, questions exorbitant fine by BESCOM

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Know the features of luxury bus provided to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Know the features of luxury bus provided to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy challenges CM Siddaramaiah over police category listing controversy vkp

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy challenges CM Siddaramaiah over police category listing controversy

    Recent Stories

    Salaar Cyber police detain culprits behind unauthorized content spread of Prabhas starrer thriller; Read more ATG

    Salaar: Cyber police detain culprits behind unauthorized content spread of Prabhas starrer thriller; Read more

    After Tejas failure, Kangana Ranaut is all set with her new movie; actress calls it 'very unusual, exciting' RBA

    After Tejas failure, Kangana Ranaut is all set with her new movie; actress calls it 'very unusual, exciting'

    Kerala: Husband in custody over death of his wife in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Husband in custody over death of his wife in Wayanad

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity vkp

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity

    Tiger 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 200 Cr mark; read details RBA

    Tiger 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 200 Cr mark; read details

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon