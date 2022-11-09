'First time such claims made...': Congress seeks Narco tests on Arvind Kejriwal, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently serving prison term in Delhi's Mandoli jail for running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore, has written to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena requesting a CBI investigation into his allegations.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday (November 9) demanded narco analysis tests to be conducted on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, minister Satyendra Jain and jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The Congress leader also said this is the first time someone explicitly made a claim in writing that he had given a specific amount to a Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "Narco tests of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain should be done. This is the first time in the country, someone has clearly written that he has given a certain amount of money to any CM."

In his letter, the conman had said that more than Rs 50 crore was given to the AAP on the promise of giving Chandrasekhar an important post in the South Zone and assisting him in being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Ajoy Kumar, a former Indian Police Service Officer and ex-MP from the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency, is the AICC In-charge of three states: Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Recently, he was given the additional responsibility of being in charge of Delhi until the completion of civic body elections.

Sukesh was arrested for allegedly defrauding and extorting several high-profile individuals, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.