    Gujarat Election 2022: AAP's Gopal Italia, Manoj Sorathiya to contest from THESE assembly seats

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (November 9) announced that assembly seats from which party candidates Gopal Italia and Manoj Sorathiya will be contesting in the upcoming Gujarat election 2022.

    In a tweet, CM Kejriwal announced the candidates and said that Gopal Italia would contest from Katargam Assembly in Surat and Manoj Sorathiya would contest from Karanj Assembly.

    It should be noted that the 12th list of candidates for the election was announced by AAP on Tuesday in which the names of seven candidates were announced.

    In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said, "Youth participation in politics is essential. In Gujarat, the people of Gujarat will contest our state president and popular youth Shri Gopal Italia from Surat's Katargam assembly and state general secretary Shri Manoj Sorathia from Karanj assembly, I wish both the youth good luck."

    Meanwhile, the AAP has announced the list of 20 star campaigners for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha are AAP's star campaigners in Gujarat. Cricketer and Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh will also campaign for the party in Gujarat as a star campaigner. 

    AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi and state presidents of the party in Gujarat Gopal Italia, Manoj Sorathia, Alpesh Kathiria and Yuvraj Jadeja are also included in the list of star campaigners.

    Baljinder Kaur and Anmol Gagan Mann, two women ministers of the Punjab government, are also named in the list of AAP's star campaigners for Gujarat.

    Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the results will be declared on December 8. Of the 182 seats in the legislative Assembly, 89 will go to polls in the first phase and 93 in the second.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
