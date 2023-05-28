'Fearless, self-respecting, firm...' PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar in his Mann Ki Baat

On the occasion of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's birth anniversary today, PM Modi said that his stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) addressed the 101st episode of his monthly radio program "Mann Ki Baat".

On the occasion of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's birth anniversary today, PM Modi said that his stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today.

"I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of Kalapani. Veer Savarkar's personality comprised firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not appreciate the mentality of slavery at all. Not only the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today."

His statements on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar gain importance also for the fact that PM Modi inaugurated and dedicated the new Parliament Building today.

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, it said. In case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020. The new building has been built in record time with quality construction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber. Dressed in traditional attire, Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The radio program, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach program addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

