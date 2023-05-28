Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Fearless, self-respecting, firm...' PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar in his Mann Ki Baat

    On the occasion of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's birth anniversary today, PM Modi said that his stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today.

    'Fearless, self-respecting, firm...' PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar in his Mann Ki Baat anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 28, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) addressed the 101st episode of his monthly radio program "Mann Ki Baat". 

    On the occasion of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's birth anniversary today, PM Modi said that his stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today.

    Also read: 'Filled with pride, hope and promise': PM Modi on new Parliament building inauguration

    "I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of Kalapani. Veer Savarkar's personality comprised firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not appreciate the mentality of slavery at all. Not only the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today."

    His statements on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar gain importance also for the fact that PM Modi inaugurated and dedicated the new Parliament Building today.

    The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, it said. In case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

    The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020. The new building has been built in record time with quality construction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber. Dressed in traditional attire, Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

    Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

    The radio program, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach program addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

    Also read: May 'temple of democracy' continue strengthening India's development trajectory: PM Modi on new Parliament

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets former minister Satyendar Jain in hospital check details AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets former  minister Satyendar Jain in hospital; check details

    Kerala: Students upto Class 12 can travel in private buses without concession card; Read details anr

    Kerala: Students upto Class 12 can travel in private buses without concession card; Read details

    New Parliament building showcases India's artistic diversity

    New Parliament building showcases India's artistic diversity (WATCH)

    PM Modi releases special stamp, Rs 75 coin to mark new Parliament building's opening AJR

    PM Modi releases special stamp, Rs 75 coin to mark new Parliament building's opening

    Kerala: Massive fire breaks out in landfill site in Kannur; Details anr

    Kerala: Massive fire breaks out in landfill site in Kannur; Details

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets former minister Satyendar Jain in hospital check details AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets former  minister Satyendar Jain in hospital; check details

    Kerala: Students upto Class 12 can travel in private buses without concession card; Read details anr

    Kerala: Students upto Class 12 can travel in private buses without concession card; Read details

    Akshay Kumar's gesture during Badrinath temple visit wins hearts on internet - SEE PIC vma

    Akshay Kumar's gesture during Badrinath temple visit wins hearts on internet - SEE PIC

    tennis French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic reveals what Rafael Nadal missing out title defence means for Roland Garros-ayh

    French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic reveals what Rafael Nadal missing out title defence means for Roland Garros

    New Parliament building showcases India's artistic diversity

    New Parliament building showcases India's artistic diversity (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon