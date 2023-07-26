Kerala to get second Vande Bharat train, says BJP state president K Surendran

BJP state president K Surendran said that the Central government will soon allocate a second Vande Bharat train to Kerala. The train will run between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran on Wednesday (July 26) said that the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured to allocate another Vande Bharat train to Kerala. The train reportedly will run between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. An official announcement of the second Vande Bharat train is expected soon.

Surendran tweeted, "Yet another good news for Kerala. Hon'ble Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji has assured to allocate one more Vande Bharat Express to Kerala. The official announcement will be made very soon. The train will run between the Kasargod - Trivandrum route. This will help thousands of daily commuters. On behalf of the people of Kerala, I sincerely thank the @narendramodi ji government."

K Surendran said in a press conference that the process will be completed soon and another Vande Bharat will start running in Kerala. He added that the CPI(M)'s dream project SilverLine is a closed chapter and the plan is never going to work as the government intended. The BJP chief said in a press conference that he does not think that the government will accept Metroman E Sreedharan's opinion and let the Kerala government respond on the issue.

The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express emerged as the best performer with an average occupancy of 183 percent. Kerala's first semi-high-speed train was flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

