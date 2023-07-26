Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to get second Vande Bharat train, says BJP state president K Surendran

    BJP state president K Surendran said that the Central government will soon allocate a second Vande Bharat train to Kerala. The train will run between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram.

    'Centre assured second Vande Bharat train in Kerala', says BJP state president K Surendran anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran on Wednesday (July 26) said that the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured to allocate another Vande Bharat train to Kerala. The train reportedly will run between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. An official announcement of the second Vande Bharat train is expected soon.

    Also read: Anti-Hindu slogans during IUML Youth League March in Kerala's Kasaragod; 300 booked, none arrested

    Surendran tweeted, "Yet another good news for Kerala. Hon'ble Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji has assured to allocate one more Vande Bharat Express to Kerala. The official announcement will be made very soon. The train will run between the Kasargod - Trivandrum route. This will help thousands of daily commuters. On behalf of the people of Kerala, I sincerely thank the @narendramodi ji government."

    K Surendran said in a press conference that the process will be completed soon and another Vande Bharat will start running in Kerala. He added that the CPI(M)'s dream project SilverLine is a closed chapter and the plan is never going to work as the government intended. The BJP chief said in a press conference that he does not think that the government will accept Metroman E Sreedharan's opinion and let the Kerala government respond on the issue.

    The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express emerged as the best performer with an average occupancy of 183 percent. Kerala's first semi-high-speed train was flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

    Also read: Kerala cabinet approves new liquor policy; Bar license fee increased by Rs 5 lakh
     

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anti-Hindu slogans during IUML Youth League March in Kerala's Kasaragod; 300 booked, none arrested anr

    Anti-Hindu slogans during IUML Youth League March in Kerala's Kasaragod; 300 booked, none arrested

    There is enough evidence to prosecute Jagdish Tytler in the case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court AJR

    Delhi's Rouse avenue court summons Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

    Former MP Vijay Darda, son Devendra sentenced to 4 years in jail in coal block allocation case AJR

    Former MP Vijay Darda, son Devendra sentenced to 4 years in jail in coal block allocation case

    What is No Confidence Motion? Process, voting, past history and more

    What is No Confidence Motion? Process, voting, past history and more

    Rs 12 lakh to maintain India's first 'VVIP tree': Fascinating story of a sacred peepal tree in MP's Salamatpur snt

    Rs 12 lakh to maintain India's first 'VVIP tree': Fascinating story of a sacred peepal tree in MP's Salamatpur

    Recent Stories

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bedroom romance goes viral on YouTube-WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bedroom romance goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    Wildfires ravage Italy: Terrifying video of woman's attempt to flee blaze in Sicily goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Wildfires ravage Italy: Terrifying video of woman's attempt to flee blaze in Sicily goes viral (WATCH)

    Slash Your Grocery Bill: 7 smart ways to save money on groceries MSW EAI

    Slash Your Grocery Bill: 7 smart ways to save money on groceries

    Indore culinary delights: 7 mouthwatering snacks to savor AJR EAI

    Indore's culinary delights: 7 mouthwatering snacks to savor

    Startling 8-year-old buys AK-47 from dark web in Netherlands, mother shares shocking story snt

    Startling! 8-year-old buys AK-47 from dark web in Netherlands, mother shares shocking story

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon