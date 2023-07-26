Anti-Hindu slogans during IUML Youth League March in Kerala's Kasaragod; 300 booked, none arrested

The Indian Union Muslim League Youth League organized a rally in Kasaragod district in solidarity with victims of violence in Manipur. A video circulating on social media captured IUML activists threatening, "We will hang you at temple corridors and burn you alive."

Kasaragod: In Kerala's Kasargod district, the Indian Union Muslim League Youth League organized a rally during which some party members allegedly raised hate slogans. A video circulating on social media captured IUML activists threatening, "We will hang you at temple corridors and burn you alive."

Following this incident, over 300 individuals, primarily from the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), were booked on Wednesday for their involvement in the march held in solidarity with victims of violence in Manipur. The cases were filed based on a complaint made by the BJP Kanhangad mandalam president, and the accused have been charged under Section 153A of the IPC, which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and carrying out acts prejudicial to harmony.

No arrests have been made as of now, as confirmed by an officer from the Hosdurg police station. In response to the incident, the Youth League State General Secretary, P.K. Firoz, announced that the worker who raised the provocative slogan had been expelled from the organization. Firoz stated that Abdul Salam from Kanhangad Municipality was removed from the Youth League for expressing sentiments contrary to its ideology. He clarified that the slogans shouted deviated from the printed version provided to the workers for the march.

The BJP condemned the Youth League and the Indian Union Muslim League, a significant ally of the Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala. The BJP alleged that the provocative slogans were raised with support from the CPI(M)-led LDF government, and they accused the state of becoming a hub for radicalization.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's National Information & Technology in-charge, tweeted about the incident, expressing concern for the safety of Hindus and Christians in Kerala. He pointed out that the IUML, an ally of the Congress party, held the rally and raised offensive anti-Hindu slogans, threatening violence against them near temples. Malviya suggested that such actions were possible due to the support of the Pinarayi Government.