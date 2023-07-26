Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anti-Hindu slogans during IUML Youth League March in Kerala's Kasaragod; 300 booked, none arrested

    The Indian Union Muslim League Youth League organized a rally in Kasaragod district in solidarity with victims of violence in Manipur. A video circulating on social media captured IUML activists threatening, "We will hang you at temple corridors and burn you alive."

    Anti-Hindu slogans during IUML Youth League March in Kerala's Kasaragod; 300 booked, none arrested anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    Kasaragod: In Kerala's Kasargod district, the Indian Union Muslim League Youth League organized a rally during which some party members allegedly raised hate slogans. A video circulating on social media captured IUML activists threatening, "We will hang you at temple corridors and burn you alive."

    Following this incident, over 300 individuals, primarily from the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), were booked on Wednesday for their involvement in the march held in solidarity with victims of violence in Manipur. The cases were filed based on a complaint made by the BJP Kanhangad mandalam president, and the accused have been charged under Section 153A of the IPC, which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and carrying out acts prejudicial to harmony.

    No arrests have been made as of now, as confirmed by an officer from the Hosdurg police station. In response to the incident, the Youth League State General Secretary, P.K. Firoz, announced that the worker who raised the provocative slogan had been expelled from the organization. Firoz stated that Abdul Salam from Kanhangad Municipality was removed from the Youth League for expressing sentiments contrary to its ideology. He clarified that the slogans shouted deviated from the printed version provided to the workers for the march.

    The BJP condemned the Youth League and the Indian Union Muslim League, a significant ally of the Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala. The BJP alleged that the provocative slogans were raised with support from the CPI(M)-led LDF government, and they accused the state of becoming a hub for radicalization.

    Amit Malviya, the BJP's National Information & Technology in-charge, tweeted about the incident, expressing concern for the safety of Hindus and Christians in Kerala. He pointed out that the IUML, an ally of the Congress party, held the rally and raised offensive anti-Hindu slogans, threatening violence against them near temples. Malviya suggested that such actions were possible due to the support of the Pinarayi Government.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    There is enough evidence to prosecute Jagdish Tytler in the case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court AJR

    Delhi's Rouse avenue court summons Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

    Former MP Vijay Darda, son Devendra sentenced to 4 years in jail in coal block allocation case AJR

    Former MP Vijay Darda, son Devendra sentenced to 4 years in jail in coal block allocation case

    What is No Confidence Motion? Process, voting, past history and more

    What is No Confidence Motion? Process, voting, past history and more

    Rs 12 lakh to maintain India's first 'VVIP tree': Fascinating story of a sacred peepal tree in MP's Salamatpur snt

    Rs 12 lakh to maintain India's first 'VVIP tree': Fascinating story of a sacred peepal tree in MP's Salamatpur

    football Forced to pick up guns to guard villages Footballers in Manipur struggle amidst violence snt

    'Forced to pick up guns to guard villages': Footballers in Manipur struggle amidst violence

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to attract good luck in YOUR house RBA EAI

    7 ways to attract good luck in YOUR house

    Saudi Arabia offers highest salaries for expats in world; Report anr

    Saudi Arabia offers highest salaries for expats in world; Report

    Kriti Sanon teases fans by dropping hints about special person with whom she'll share her birthday; know DEETS

    Kriti Sanon teases fans by dropping hints about special person with whom she'll share her birthday; know DEETS

    Dholavira to Rani Ki Vav: Explore Gujarat's ancient marvel ATG EAI

    Dholavira to Rani Ki Vav: Explore Gujarat's ancient marvel

    There is enough evidence to prosecute Jagdish Tytler in the case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court AJR

    Delhi's Rouse avenue court summons Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon