Kerala cabinet approves new liquor policy; Bar license fee increased by Rs 5 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of a new liquor policy, the state raised the bar licence fees on Wednesday from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. The Kerala cabinet gave its approval to the new policy for this fiscal year.

For the time being, it's expected that the first day of the month will continue to be dry. Trade unions had voiced their opposition to the cancellation of dry day. The government does not suffer significant loss as a result of the custom as alcohol sales rise the day prior.

In comparison to last year's policy, the new one has reportedly seen no substantial modification.

The new liquor policy makes recommendations to increase the bar license fee, start liquor production in the state and encourage the toddy industry. The new policy was supposed to come in April. However, the policy was also delayed due to various reasons.