Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala cabinet approves new liquor policy; Bar license fee increased by Rs 5 lakh

    Kerala raised the bar license fees to Rs 35 lakh from Rs 30 lakh on Wednesday (July 26). The cabinet gave its approval to the new policy for this fiscal year.

    Kerala cabinet approves new liquor policy; Bar license fee increased by Rs 5 lakh anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As part of a new liquor policy, the state raised the bar licence fees on Wednesday from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. The Kerala cabinet gave its approval to the new policy for this fiscal year. 

    For the time being, it's expected that the first day of the month will continue to be dry. Trade unions had voiced their opposition to the cancellation of dry day. The government does not suffer significant loss as a result of the custom as alcohol sales rise the day prior.

    In comparison to last year's policy, the new one has reportedly seen no substantial modification.

    The new liquor policy makes recommendations to increase the bar license fee, start liquor production in the state and encourage the toddy industry. The new policy was supposed to come in April. However, the policy was also delayed due to various reasons.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monsoon session: Lok Sabha speaker accepts Opposition's no-confidence motion against Centre AJR

    Monsoon session: Lok Sabha speaker accepts Opposition's no-confidence motion against Centre

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here's how you can donate to our bravehearts; check details AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here's how you can donate to our bravehearts; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92 26 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 10 crore? anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92 26 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 10 crore? Check

    Biden administration 'horrified' by Manipur video, backs India's justice efforts AJR

    Biden administration 'horrified' by Manipur video, backs India's justice efforts

    Kerala Rain update: IMD issues yellow alert for July 26 anr

    Kerala Rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    Recent Stories

    Monsoon session: Lok Sabha speaker accepts Opposition's no-confidence motion against Centre AJR

    Monsoon session: Lok Sabha speaker accepts Opposition's no-confidence motion against Centre

    Padmanabhaswamy to Tirupati Balaji: 10 temples to visit in South India snt eai

    Padmanabhaswamy to Tirupati Balaji: 10 temples to visit in South India

    Oatmeal recipes: 6 healthy breakfasts to make your morning special LMA

    Oatmeal recipes: 6 healthy breakfasts to make your morning special

    Dhokla to Thepla: 10 Gujarati delicacies that will leave you craving for more ATG EAI

    Dhokla to Thepla: 10 Gujarati delicacies that will leave you craving for more

    Tupac Shakur's ring worth $1 million in auction, worn before he was shot MSW

    Tupac Shakur's ring worth $1 million in auction, worn before he was shot

    Recent Videos

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon