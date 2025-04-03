"Attack on Indian democracy": Tamil Nadu CM Stalin protests Waqf Bill by wearing black badge in Assembly

Read Full Article

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with other DMK MLAs, wore black badges during the Assembly session on Thursday as a mark of protest against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Stalin asserted that the bill, despite facing widespread opposition, was passed at 2 AM with the support of alliance parties, calling it an 'attack on Indian democracy.'

Addressing the Assembly, CM Stalin said, "On March 27, we have passed a resolution unanimously, except the BJP, in the Tamil Nadu assembly to take back the Waqf board amendment bill, which is against the integrity of the Indian nation and for minorities."



He further added, "Most political parties in India have opposed the bill. It is severely condemnable that this bill was passed in parliament despite much opposition. 232 parliament members voted against it, and 288 members voted in favour of it. It's not a normal thing that, despite its passing, 232 is the highest number. Numbers ( Against )would have increased. This amendment is not just to be opposed but should be fully taken back is our view. That's what we have passed a resolution in the assembly."



"Despite the majority political parties' opposition, with the help of some alliance parties, passing the bill by early morning 2 AM is a blow against Indian Democracy and an act to disturb religious things," he said while addressing the assembly.

Stalin added, "So considering this, today we wore black badges and came to assembly session. From DMK, we will approach the Supreme Court on this waqf amendment bill."

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also criticised the timing and intent behind the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha, stating that the legislation was a ruse of the ruling government to divert attention from the US reciprocal tariff announcement.

The Rajya Sabha will take up the Waqf Amendment Bill for discussion around 1 pm, and eight hours have been allocated for the discussion.



On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate, during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.



The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result: "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.



It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

