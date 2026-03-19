CM Yogi Adityanath says the Ram Yantra installation, marking the temple's completion, fills every follower of Sanatan Dharma with joy. He declared the temple a 'national temple' and said India's faith is no longer insulted as superstition.

CM Yogi on Ram Yantra Installation and National Pride

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that installation of Ram Yantra, marking the completion of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, fills every "follower of Sanatan Dharma and every true Indian with joy".

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Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the "faith of India" used to be "insulted" in the name of superstition, but despite years of suffering, the devotion of people has never faltered or bowed. "Today, the Shri Ram Yantra Sthapana in the temple on the occasion of its completion, fills every follower of Sanatan Dharma and every true Indian with joy. This is the true faith of India. The faith which was earlier insulted by calling it superstition. The people who insulted it are the same people who were in power in Uttar Pradesh or the country. Now we can all feel pride. This devotion has suffered year after year but never faltered or bowed," he said.

"The Ram Janmabhoomi mandir is not only a temple, but it has become a symbol of the national temple of India," he added.

Yogi Adityanath also praised the new generation of India for their devotion towards the gods. "This is a new India and a changing India. The new generation is on the right path. They go to temples to celebrate the new year, not to some tourist destination," he said.

President Murmu Installs Ram Yantra

President Droupadi Murmu installed the Ram Yanthra at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. She was accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ayodhya Decked Up for the Occasion

Ram Yantra' has been placed on the second floor of the temple, which is also its final level, symbolising completeness.

For this occasion, the entire city is decorated. Large banners and posters have been put up along main thoroughfares, intersections, and the routes leading to the Ram Temple, prominently featuring images of the President, Narendra Modi, and Yogi Adityanath. The streets have been adorned with saffron flags and decorative pennants, creating a religious and festive atmosphere throughout the city.

The administration has also made special arrangements regarding security, sanitation, and traffic management. (ANI)