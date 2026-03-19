Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offered prayers at Jhandewalan Temple on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Meanwhile, devotees across the country visited temples to seek blessings. PM Narendra Modi also extended his wishes for the auspicious occasion.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offered prayers at Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi on the first day of Chaitra Navaratri. She also extended her wishes on the occasion.

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Speaking to ANI, she said, "I extend my best wishes to the citizens of Delhi and the country on Navratri. I pray before Maa to bless our country in every circumstance so that we do not face any challenge and progress ahead, and Delhi emerges as a developed city."

Chaitra Navratri Celebrations Across India

Meanwhile, devotees thronged temples across several cities on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, offering prayers and seeking blessings. In Gorakhpur, people visited Golghar Kali Mandir, while in Lucknow, devotees gathered at Maa Chandrika Devi Temple to offer prayers.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Maa Amba Temple in Surat, where devotees arrived early to participate in rituals.

In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, devotees marked the Hindu New Year by chanting mantras, offering prayers to the Sun god and blowing conch shells on the banks of the Shipra River.

In Uttar Pradesh, a large number of devotees gathered at the Shri Durgakund Temple in Varanasi from early morning on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

In Jammu and Kashmir, despite continuous rainfall, a large number of devotees thronged the temple in Katra early in the morning to begin their pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji on the auspicious occasion.

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasions of Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand.

In two separate posts on X, the PM expressed wishes on the first day of Navratri, praying for discipline, peace and positive energy for everyone.

"On the first day of Navratri, the ritual is to worship Devi Shailaputri, the first form of Maa Durga. May her blessings infuse discipline, peace, and positive energy into everyone's life--this is the heartfelt wish," the PM wrote in a post.

"I bow to the one who grants desired boons, with the crescent moon adorning her crest. Mounted on a bull, wielding a trident, the glorious Shailaputri. My salutations and obeisance at the feet of the Mother of the Universe, Maa Durga, on behalf of millions of my fellow countrymen! On the sacred occasion of Navratri, I beseech the Divine Mother to bestow her blessings of affection and compassion upon one and all. Jai Mata Di!" he wrote in another post.

(ANI)