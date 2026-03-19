Former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi thanked the BJP after it named him its candidate from Dispur for the Assam assembly polls. He aims to work with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for the state's development, job creation, and raising living standards.

Grateful for platform, eyes partnership with CM Sarma

Former Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Thursday expressed gratitude towards the BJP after the party announced him as a candidate from Dispur constituency for the upcoming Assam assembly elections and said that he will work to build a positive rapport with the people.

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Speaking with ANI, Bordoloi, who joined the BJP yesterday after resigning from Congress, said that he did not ask the BJP for anything other than a platform to play a meaningful role. He added that he would like to build an effective partnership with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also happens to be his former colleague.

"... I am grateful. I did not ask anything from the BJP when I decided to join, because what I needed was a platform to work and play a more meaningful role. I have had a long association with public life, having served as an MLA four times and as a minister for 15 years," he said.

"The present Chief Minister of Assam and I were colleagues, and together we achieved remarkable progress. It was a very effective partnership in terms of development and in bringing the state out of the grip of insurgency and conflict. If I get another opportunity to work with him, I will be very happy, because together we can play a meaningful role...," he added.

Further, on being asked about whether he will be welcomed by the people in Dispur, he said that he will approach them kindly to gain their trust. "I don't know because people have to have faith in me, and it's up to them. But I'll, with a lot of humility, go to the people of Dispur as a BJP candidate," he said.

Plans for development and job creation

Earlier, Pradyut Bordoloi shed light on his plans for the development of Assam, ahead of the assembly elections, stating that he plans to create jobs and raise the standards of living of people.

Speaking with ANI, Borodoloi, who will be contesting the elections from Dispur after he resigned from Congress and joined the BJP, lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that the two will collaboratively work for the development of the North-East. "... Himanta Biswa Sarma is a very accomplished and hardworking man. I will now be with him, with the clear interest that we should work together to take the state of Assam and the wider north-eastern region on the path of development, and raise the standard of living of our people. We will work to create jobs, generate employment, and increase income. That will be my endeavour...," he said.

BJP announces candidate list

This comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its first list of 88 candidates for Assam Assembly elections, fielding both former Congress prominent leaders, Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah. BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

Election Schedule

Meanwhile, Assam prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections. For all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. (ANI)