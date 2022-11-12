Heavy rain continues to pour in Tamil Nadu; over 20 districts declare holiday for schools, colleges

The weather office also said that it is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast till the morning of November 12. The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain over several parts of the state for the next three days.

Heavy rain continued to pour in on Saturday (November 12) leading to waterlogging in some places. It is reportedly said that a total of 27 districts have declared rain holidays for schools and colleges.

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram. Several parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet are reeling under heavy rains due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast.

According to the latest forecast, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at multiple locations over Nilgiri, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Cuddalore, Erode, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Madurai, Kanyakumari among others.

Earlier on Friday (November 11), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin said the low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast persists and that it is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Puducherry has also been reeling under heavy rain since Thursday night. The Territorial government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the Union Territory on Friday and Saturday due to the heavy showers.

An orange alert has been issued for various states in the south including Kerala and Andhra Pradesh till Saturday, November 12.