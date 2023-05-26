Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Teenage boy tied-up, beaten over theft suspicion in Kerala

    A 17-year-old boy was tied and beaten up brutally by three members of a family over suspicion of theft in Kozhinjampara, Kerala. Police said the boy was beaten all over from head to toe and had serious injuries.

    Teenage boy tied-up, beaten over theft suspicion in Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 26, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    Palakkad: A 17-year-old boy was beaten brutally by three members of a family for allegedly stealing a couple of hundred rupees and mango from their shop near Kozhinjampara in Palakkad district.

    According to a police inspector at Kozhinjampara police station, the incident happened on May 21, but the victim, who is from a Scheduled Caste, only filed a complaint on Thursday since he was hospitalised following the violent assault. 

    Also read: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

    "A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act would be registered against the three accused -- a couple and their minor son. The couple is in our custody. Their son was sent home as he is a juvenile. They will be formally arrested tomorrow and produced before a court," the officer told PTI. 

    The officer said that while the accused alleged that the boy stole thousands in cash and other materials from their shop, they have not made a complaint to that effect. 

    "They (accused) tied up and beat the boy to their heart's content and no one there intervened to stop them or call the police as everyone was scared of them. They were very influential. Some people took videos of the incident," he said. 

    Police said the boy was beaten all over from head to toe and had serious injuries. "It is fortunate he is alive," the officer said. 

    There have been other similar incidents reported from Kerala in the past few years. 

    Madhu, a tribal, was tied up and beaten to death by a mob back in 2018 in Attappady area of Palakkad for allegedly stealing food. 
        
    More recently, on May 13, a group in Malappuram had beaten to death a 36-year-old man hailing from Bihar suspecting him of trying to commit theft. 
        
    Police had said that Bihar-native Rajesh Manji was lynched by locals who caught him after he fell from the sunshade of a house near Kondotty in Malappuram district of the state.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details AJR

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details

    New Parliament Controversy Congress says 'Sengol' was never a symbol of transfer of power

    'False narrative from WhatsApp University...' Congress says 'Sengol' was never symbol of transfer of power

    Shocking! Kerala businessman's chopped body found dumped in trolley bags in Attappady

    Shocking! Kerala businessman's chopped body found dumped in trolley bags in Attappady

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax department raids underway in 40 locations connected to minister Senthil Balaji AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax department raids underway in 40 locations connected to minister Senthil Balaji | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world' vma

    Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world'

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details AJR

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details

    ipl 2023 Ahead of GT vs MI Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is the one snt

    Ahead of GT vs MI, Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan; forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is 'the one'

    IIFA 2023: Look at date, venue, hosts, where and when to watch the awards show vma

    IIFA 2023: Look at date, venue, hosts, where and when to watch the awards show

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon